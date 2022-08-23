 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Columbia River chinook salmon retention abruptly closed at midnight Monday

  • 0
Sacred Rivers-Columbia

Water spills over the Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River, which runs along the Washington and Oregon state line, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Hydroelectric dams, like the Bonneville Dam, on the Columbia and its tributaries have curtailed the river's flow, further imperiling salmon migration from the Pacific Ocean to their freshwater spawning grounds upstream.

 Jessie Wardarski - staff, AP

Chinook salmon retention off the mouth of the Columbia River closed at midnight Monday.

Fishing for and keeping hatchery coho salmon can continue, but all chinook salmon must be released unharmed, regardless of hatchery or wild origin.

Oregon, Washington and the National Marine Fisheries Service announced the abrupt closure Monday afternoon.

While there remain uncaught chinook in the pre-approved salmon guidelines, it’s not enough to allow for more days in the season and still have enough remaining to cover incidental mortalities from continued fishing for hatchery coho.

Fishing for coho has been excellent at times and biologists said 44,000 hatchery coho remained uncaught Monday from the quota of 84,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! Watch as a superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News