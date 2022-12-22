Columbia Heights residents turn out to oppose new housing for recovering addicts, former prisoners

New housing for recovering addicts and former prisoners is being met with quick and vocal opposition from nearby homeowners, in a neighborhood where homes are selling for around half a million dollars.

Around 80 people filled the Longview City Council chambers Wednesday night for a special hearing about the home the Kelso-based nonprofit Faithful Servants Ministry recently started renting in the 2300 block of Cascade Way. The majority of attendees were Columbia Heights residents who opposed what they called the sudden addition to the neighborhood.

Faithful Servants has operated in Kelso for years, running five clean and sober homes for people referred by the Department of Corrections or other agencies. Board President Kyle Strum said they had been looking to expand into one of the area’s nicest neighborhoods because it would be a positive environment.

“I was hoping we can be a blessing and help to the neighborhood. After last night, I don’t know if they are willing for us to do that,” Strum said.

Strum said the house was purchased by an “active community member” in October for the purpose of being rented to Faithful Servants. People began moving into the home in early December, shortly after the Department of Corrections notified the city of the new housing provider.

The real estate website Zillow says the roughly 4,000-square-foot home sold for $525,000 in October, and Cowlitz County Assessor records shows the home’s assessed property value is $485,140.

Owen Johnson was one of the handful of neighbors who received a mailer from the DOC and Longview about the nonprofit’s transitional housing. A former vice president of his homeowners association, Johnson began calling other neighbors and pressing Faithful Servants for further information.

Johnson said he and other Columbia Heights residents did not trust Faithful Servants. A few neighbors claimed they had heard the buyers would be living at the home. They said they received no notice before people moved in and limited follow-up when they called and emailed the nonprofit.

“Almost everybody I’ve dealt with up in our area have been honest and open people. None of us feel that way about this particular organization, so there’s going to be conflict here,” Johnson said.

Wednesday’s hearing was hosted by Longview but the city cannot approve or deny the house from opening. Community development director Ann Rivers said the meeting was meant to gather public feedback that the city would include in a Community Impact Statement to the Department of Corrections.

The community letter, along with other details about the house’s operating plan, can affect whether the DOC officially makes the home a part of its Housing Voucher Assistance Program.

Who lives in the house?

Strum has been on the board for less than five months but worked with Faithful Servants for years in his role as pastor of Kelso Christian Assembly. The agency’s executive director Jovan Tyler is also new to his position.

Five people currently live at the home, including the executive director and one voucher referral from the DOC. The other residents are referred by rehab programs, local drug courts and nonprofits that work with people in need of housing. At most, Strum said, the house would have two prison referrals and a max of nine residents.

“We have no other house where the director lives or the owner comes by for monthly inspections,” Strum said. “We increased our guidelines and restrictions so the house can be kept in great shape, the neighborhood is kept in great shape.”

Faithful Servants does not allow sex offenders or violent criminals to live at the homes. Background checks are conducted by Faithful Servants and Landmark Events Staffing, who employ some of the program’s residents at the Moda Center in Portland.

‘I deserve a chance’

Some neighbors who spoke out at the meeting opposed the idea of any felons living on their street. There were worries of how close the home is to Cascade Middle School — a roughly eight-minute walk northeast — and potential declines to their property value.

Johnson and others tried to be more measured in their criticism. Johnson said he understood that not everyone in the program posed a risk but that he wasn’t convinced Faithful Servants was equipped to meet their needs in that section of Longview.

Neighbor Lois Otanez said that Cascade Way was too far from Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, bus stops and other services.

“There are a lot of organizations these people need, but I don’t see those in this neighborhood,” Otanez said

The City Council members who attended the meeting had split reactions on the development. Kelly Wallin, wife of councilmember Mike Wallin, briefly spoke in favor of Faithful Servants. Councilor Christopher Ortiz provided a list of questions for both Faithful Servants and the DOC about the home and said the sudden opening of the house was “disrespectful to the neighborhood.”

Bobby DePriest, one of the people living at the Cascade Way home, spoke near the end of the meeting. DePriest is currently going through Cowlitz County Drug Court and said the group living at the house were sincerely trying to get their lives back on track.

“I don’t deserve your respect nor your friendship, but I believe I deserve a chance,” DePriest said. “There is a select few that deserve it and made it into the house.”

Johnson said that a neighborhood “task force” was working on new city ordinances that would prevent similar transitional housing from moving in.