Columbia County votes down gun sanctuary and Rainier cemetery district levy

A 5-cent, five-year levy to help the Rainier Cemetery District maintain its 12 cemeteries was headed for defeat, with 2,835 people voting against it and 1,987 voting for it, in unofficial returns Tuesday night.

This is the third time the levy has failed.

The levy would have raised just under $441,000 over the five years and would have cost the owner of a $150,000 home an additional $7.50 per year.

The Columbia County voter’s pamphlet said aging equipment and a staff shortage has made caring for the cemetery’s roughly 37 acres of land covering 25 miles between Rainier and Clatskanie difficult, as the cemetery district’s permanent tax rate was established in 1962 at seven cents per $1,000 of assessed value and is inadequate for modern times.

City Council

Two write-in candidates for Rainier city council also ran for spots, but early ballot returns did not specify who the write-in votes were for. Current Mayor Jerry Cole was reelected with 690 votes after running unopposed, as was incumbent Mike Kreger with 610 votes after also running unopposed.