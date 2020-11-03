Columbia County votes down gun sanctuary and Rainier cemetery district levy

Columbia County will likely not become a gun sanctuary and Rainier’s cemetery district levy was headed to defeat, based on early ballot returns in Columbia County. Several incumbent Rainier City Council members will also retain their seats, potentially joined by a new write-in candidate.
Columbia County Gun Sanctuary
Voters appeared to barely reject the gun sanctuary ordinance 12,822 "no" votes to 12,310 "yes" votes, according to incomplete, unofficial returns. The ordinance would have limited the ability of officials to enforce existing firearms regulations.
Measure 5-278 would have prevented Columbia County from “devoting resources or participating in any way in the enforcement of any law or regulation that affected an individual’s right to keep and bear arms, firearm accessories, or ammunition,” according to election office documents.
The regulations that would no longer be enforced would have included registering or tracking firearms or ammunition, registering or tracking of gun owners, background checks, forbidding ownership, restricting capacity or hand grips, confiscating guns, prohibiting open or concealed carry, and any restrictions on non-fully automatic firearms.
The ordinance was filed by Chris and Raven Brumbles of Deer Island, according to filing documents. Chris Brumbles is the Columbia County Coordinator for the Oregon Firearm Federation, according to its website.
Rainier Cemetery District
A 5-cent, five-year levy to help the Rainier Cemetery District maintain its 12 cemeteries was headed for defeat, with 2,835 people voting against it and 1,987 voting for it, in unofficial returns Tuesday night.
Support Local Journalism
This is the third time the levy has failed.
The levy would have raised just under $441,000 over the five years and would have cost the owner of a $150,000 home an additional $7.50 per year.
The Columbia County voter’s pamphlet said aging equipment and a staff shortage has made caring for the cemetery’s roughly 37 acres of land covering 25 miles between Rainier and Clatskanie difficult, as the cemetery district’s permanent tax rate was established in 1962 at seven cents per $1,000 of assessed value and is inadequate for modern times.
City Council
Two write-in candidates for Rainier city council also ran for spots, but early ballot returns did not specify who the write-in votes were for. Current Mayor Jerry Cole was reelected with 690 votes after running unopposed, as was incumbent Mike Kreger with 610 votes after also running unopposed.
Incumbent Jenna Weaver and newcomer Levi Richardson did not file in time to have their names on the ballot for the positions, but nobody else filed, either, leading to the write-in campaigns.
Weaver currently holds council position 2 and she didn’t file to run for another term to give someone else a chance. This was her first election, as she was sworn in to the council in 2017 to fill a vacancy. There were 167 write in votes for the position, but initial returns did not specify who the write-in votes were for.
Richardson, 44, ran for council position 7, left open after Steve Massey decided not to run for another term. There were 143 write-in votes for that position.
Richardson said he’s a volunteer youth basketball and football coach, active in his church and has five children between the ages of 8 and 14. He said his top focuses as an elected official will be the police and the parks.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.