Columbia County Second Amendment Sanctuary ordinance to get legal review by local court

County commissioners recently passed the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance, which includes language from the earlier Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance that was passed in 2018 after voters approved Measure 5-270. The preservation ordinance was repealed, as the ordinance made it redundant.

The incorporated parts of the Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance include sections prohibiting any county employee from authorizing governmental funds or resources to enforce any laws or orders that “infringe on the right by people to keep and bear arms” and clarifies that the ordinance “preserves the right of any person to keep and bear arms as originally understood,” meaning in self-defense and in defense of community and country.

That includes being able to “freely manufacture, transfer, sell and buy firearms, firearm accessories and ammunition.” A section from the older ordinance laying out that it is the sheriff’s duty to determine which firearms laws are enforceable also was added.

Before the ordinance is effective, the commissioners decided to have it undergo validation in the Columbia County Circuit Court, because it “raises several important legal questions about what firearm regulations can be enforced in Columbia County” according to a county press release.