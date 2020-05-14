Columbia County approved to reopen; Inslee releases more phase 2 rules

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday lifted some coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses in about 30 Oregon counties, including Columbia County, starting Friday.

Brown's action means that restaurants and taverns can start serving customers in-house on a limited basis in three counties bordering Cowlitz County — Columbia, Wahkiakum and Skamania.

The move "will give a chance for local businesses that have been closed an opportunity to try to make money again," said Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole. "That's the big thing. It's going to be different than what it's been before the COVID stuff, but at least it's a step in the right direction."

"Phase 1" of Oregon's reopening plan allows restaurants and bars to reopen as long as customers stay six feet apart; workers wear masks; food and drink consumption ends at 10 p.m.; and groups are limited to 10 or fewer people, according to a news release. Personal service providers such as barbers, salons and massage therapists also can reopen by appointment only. (Phase 1 in the Oregon plan roughly corresponds to "Phase 2" of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's "Safe Start" reopening plan.)