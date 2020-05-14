You are the owner of this article.
Columbia County approved to reopen; Inslee releases more phase 2 rules
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday lifted some coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses in about 30 Oregon counties, including Columbia County, starting Friday.

Brown's action means that restaurants and taverns can start serving customers in-house on a limited basis in three counties bordering Cowlitz County — Columbia, Wahkiakum and Skamania.

The move "will give a chance for local businesses that have been closed an opportunity to try to make money again," said Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole. "That's the big thing. It's going to be different than what it's been before the COVID stuff, but at least it's a step in the right direction." 

"Phase 1" of Oregon's reopening plan allows restaurants and bars to reopen as long as customers stay six feet apart; workers wear masks; food and drink consumption ends at 10 p.m.; and groups are limited to 10 or fewer people, according to a news release. Personal service providers such as barbers, salons and massage therapists also can reopen by appointment only.  (Phase 1 in the Oregon plan roughly corresponds to  "Phase 2" of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's "Safe Start" reopening plan.)

“We definitely want people to still be cautious when they are going out. They should try to maintain that social distancing and wear a mask if they can. ... What we all need to remember is this doesn’t mean its gone," even if the COVID-19 case count appears to be plateauing, Cole said. "There's still no vaccine yet."

Columbia County had 16 confirmed cases Thursday, but 15 of those patients are recovered, according to the county health department. Cole said the total case count has held relatively steady for the last few weeks.

Though it could reopen, Cornerstone Cafe will remain closed due to limited seating. Owner Viki Overbay said the requirement that tables are spaced six feet apart restricts use of more than half of her 15 tables and any seating at the counter.

"We can't cover our costs with nine missing tables and five missing counter seats," Overbay said Thursday. "Restaurants make money in customer count. Plus the prices for food products from our (providers) are sky high and they are out of many items. We hope that in the next phase there are no limits to the amount of guests we can serve." 

Oregon's phase one also allows gyms and fitness centers to resume operations, but the facilities must limit group sizes and follow other, yet-to-be-released state guidelines, according to a news release. In-person gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed, though travel restrictions still apply. 

In Washington, salons and other personal service providers are allowed to reopen under "Phase 2" of Inslee's plan. Inslee has approved eight counties, including Wahkiakum and Skamania, to move ahead to that phase, as long as no businesses reopen before the state issues safety guidance for their industries.

Cowlitz County, which has seen a doubling of its case count this month, remains in Phase 1. However, Thursday marked the county's  third consecutive day without a new COVID case, and the Cowlitz total remained at 68.  

The earliest Cowlitz County could move to Phase 2 is May 25, but that will depend on the course of the disease here and other factors.

Inslee on Wednesday released guidance for personal services, such as hairstylists, barbers, tattoo artists and more, to reopen under Phase 2. (See a partial list of guidelines attached to this story.)

Phase 2 in Washington also includes limited in-store retail, pet grooming, real estate, in-home services, and additional manufacturing. Business guidelines had not been released for all these industries as of Thursday afternoon. 

The reopening plan allows counties of fewer than 75,000 residents to apply with a plan to reopen more sectors of public life if they have not had a new case of COVID in the last three weeks.

Inslee issues business safety guidance

Gov. Jay Inslee has issued guidance for resuming personal services and professional services for counties granted variance under the Safe Start Phase 2 recovery plan laid out last week. Only a handful of small Washington counties have been cleared to move to Phase 2, but these guidelines will apply to any county that moves into Phase 2 of the governor’s four-phase plan to restart the economy.

Business covered: “Personal services' includes cosmetologists, hairstylists, barbers, estheticians, master estheticians, manicurists, nail salon workers, electrologists, permanent makeup artists, tattoo artists, cosmetology schools, and esthetics schools.

Some of the requirements:

• Post signs post signage at the entrance to their business to strongly encourage their customers to use cloth face coverings when in store.

• Educate employee about coronavirus, how to prevent transmission and the owner’s COVID-19 policies.

• Client occupancy should be kept at 50% or lower, with the exception of one to one service in an enclosed room.

• Maintain minimum six-foot separation between employee-service providers and clients in all interactions at all times. When strict physical distancing is not feasible, other prevention measures are required, such as use of barriers, minimization of service providers or clients in narrow, enclosed areas and waiting rooms, staggered breaks, and work shift starts.

• Provide employees personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, goggles, face shields and face masks as appropriate or required to employees for the activity being performed.

• Cloth facial coverings must be worn by every individual not working alone at the location unless their exposure dictates a higher level of protection under state Department of Labor & Industries safety and health rules and guidance.

• Ensure frequent and adequate hand washing with adequate maintenance of supplies. Use single-use disposable gloves, where safe and applicable, to prevent transmission on tools and items that are shared, and discard after a single use.

• Establish a housekeeping schedule that includes frequent cleaning and sanitizing with a particular emphasis on commonly touched services.

• Screen employee for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 at start of shift. Make sure sick employee-service providers stay home or immediately go home if they feel or appear sick. Cordon off any areas where an employee-service provider with probable or confirmed COVID-19 illness worked, touched surfaces, etc., until the area and equipment is cleaned and disinfected.

Concerned about COVID-19?

