Columbia County approved to reopen; Inslee releases more phase 2 rules

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday lifted some coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses in about 30 Oregon counties, including Columbia County, starting Friday.
Brown's action means that restaurants and taverns can start serving customers in-house on a limited basis in three counties bordering Cowlitz County — Columbia, Wahkiakum and Skamania.
The move "will give a chance for local businesses that have been closed an opportunity to try to make money again," said Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole. "That's the big thing. It's going to be different than what it's been before the COVID stuff, but at least it's a step in the right direction."
"Phase 1" of Oregon's reopening plan allows restaurants and bars to reopen as long as customers stay six feet apart; workers wear masks; food and drink consumption ends at 10 p.m.; and groups are limited to 10 or fewer people, according to a news release. Personal service providers such as barbers, salons and massage therapists also can reopen by appointment only. (Phase 1 in the Oregon plan roughly corresponds to "Phase 2" of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's "Safe Start" reopening plan.)
“We definitely want people to still be cautious when they are going out. They should try to maintain that social distancing and wear a mask if they can. ... What we all need to remember is this doesn’t mean its gone," even if the COVID-19 case count appears to be plateauing, Cole said. "There's still no vaccine yet."
Columbia County had 16 confirmed cases Thursday, but 15 of those patients are recovered, according to the county health department. Cole said the total case count has held relatively steady for the last few weeks.
Though it could reopen, Cornerstone Cafe will remain closed due to limited seating. Owner Viki Overbay said the requirement that tables are spaced six feet apart restricts use of more than half of her 15 tables and any seating at the counter.
"We can't cover our costs with nine missing tables and five missing counter seats," Overbay said Thursday. "Restaurants make money in customer count. Plus the prices for food products from our (providers) are sky high and they are out of many items. We hope that in the next phase there are no limits to the amount of guests we can serve."
Oregon's phase one also allows gyms and fitness centers to resume operations, but the facilities must limit group sizes and follow other, yet-to-be-released state guidelines, according to a news release. In-person gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed, though travel restrictions still apply.
In Washington, salons and other personal service providers are allowed to reopen under "Phase 2" of Inslee's plan. Inslee has approved eight counties, including Wahkiakum and Skamania, to move ahead to that phase, as long as no businesses reopen before the state issues safety guidance for their industries.
Cowlitz County, which has seen a doubling of its case count this month, remains in Phase 1. However, Thursday marked the county's third consecutive day without a new COVID case, and the Cowlitz total remained at 68.
The earliest Cowlitz County could move to Phase 2 is May 25, but that will depend on the course of the disease here and other factors.
Inslee on Wednesday released guidance for personal services, such as hairstylists, barbers, tattoo artists and more, to reopen under Phase 2. (See a partial list of guidelines attached to this story.)
Phase 2 in Washington also includes limited in-store retail, pet grooming, real estate, in-home services, and additional manufacturing. Business guidelines had not been released for all these industries as of Thursday afternoon.
The reopening plan allows counties of fewer than 75,000 residents to apply with a plan to reopen more sectors of public life if they have not had a new case of COVID in the last three weeks.
