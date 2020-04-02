You are the owner of this article.
Columbia Co. sheriff arrests rape suspect, seeks help ID'ing victims
Columbia Co. sheriff arrests rape suspect, seeks help ID'ing victims

Mekhi Alexander Williams

Mekhi Alexander Williams

 Image courtesy Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Columbia County sheriff's deputies recently arrested a 20-year-old Vernonia man suspected of sex crimes involving a juvenile girl and an adult man and are seeking the public's help in identifying other possible victims.

The sheriff's office responded to a reported sex crime on March 13. The victims identified the suspect as 20-year-old Mekhi Alexander Williams, who was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McCord north of Olympia, according to a press release.

Investigators interviewed Williams at the base on March 26. They obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday and arrested Williams Wednesday. Military personnel brought Williams to the Columbia County Jail, where he was held on $200,000 bail. He is accused of five counts of third-degree rape, three counts of third-degree sodomy and two counts of second-degree sex abuse.

Columbia County investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Peabody at 503-397-1521.

