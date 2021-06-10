 Skip to main content
Collision on I-5 near Kalama blocks right lane Thursday
Collision on I-5 near Kalama blocks right lane Thursday

Police Lights - stock WEB ONLY

A collision on the I-5 northbound near Kalama blocked the right lane around 11:15 a.m. Thursday. 

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, a crash near milepost 32, close to Kalama River Road, has blocked the right lane until further notice.

