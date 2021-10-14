Coldwater Lake bathrooms vandalized, $10,000 in damage

The public bathrooms at Coldwater Lake were vandalized over the weekend, and it will cost the Forest Service more than $10,000 to repair the damage.

On Oct. 9 or Oct. 10, three toilets and one urinal were completely smashed and sink fixtures and plumbing also were damaged at the Coldwater Lake Recreation Area picnic site, which is in the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument within Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

"These facilities will remain closed into the foreseeable future, which will negatively affect visitors’ experience at this year-round destination," a Forest Service press release said. "Restrooms at the boat launch remain open at this time."

As the bathrooms are technically property of the United States under the Code of Federal Regulations 36CFR.09a, the damage could result in a maximum fine of $5,000 and/or six months in jail, the press release said, and the level of destruction is a felony. Restitution could also be awarded to recoup losses.

