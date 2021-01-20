Cold weather shelter to open this weekend

With temperatures dropping over the weekend and snow forecast, the Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter will open at First Christian Church in Longview Friday, with no end date determined.

The shelter will operate from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. and is located at 2000 East Kessler Blvd. The City of Longview has an ongoing severe weather event declared, according to a Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming press release.

The shelter has been taking extra COVID-19 precautions, the press release said, including access to free masks, prevention education and access to medical services.

"Public health and safety is top priority for our shelter, volunteers, staff, the surrounding neighborhood and our community," the press release said.

To volunteer, contact Severe Weather Shelter Director Cory Smith at csmith@loveoverwhelming.org or at 360-749-8056.

