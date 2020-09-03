Cold weather shelter organizers plan for second season at First Christian

The temporary shelter is allowed to operate when the city of Longview declares a severe weather emergency (when temperatures are above 100 degrees or below 35 degrees). Last season, the city sheltered an average of 46 people per night, according to Love Overwhelming.

For the last several months, the Ministerial Association has been looking for a new location without much luck. Kearny said she explored more than 30 options, which were either too expensive, required a long lease or were near schools. In other cases, the property owner didn't want a shelter or had other plans for the space, she said.

"It's been pretty discouraging," Kearny said.

If a new location doesn't pan out in the next couple weeks, the group will move forward with holding the shelter in First Christian so organizers have time to get the building inspected by the city and hold a neighborhood meeting before opening. Last year, the city declared its first severe weather event of the season at the end of October.

The shelter was open for more than 30 nights last winter, Mather said. During that season, there were fewer than 10 calls to the police to the neighborhood, and about half were from shelter staff to help with de-escalating a situation, he said.