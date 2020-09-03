Cold weather shelter organizers plan for second season at First Christian

Even as forecasts call for high temperatures nearing 90 degrees in the next few days, organizers of Longview's severe weather shelter are planning for winter.
The Kelso Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming will operate the severe weather shelter for the second season, most likely at First Christian Church. However, the association is searching for a new location in response to concerns about the church's proximity to schools, said Liz Kearny, pastor at Longview Presbyterian Church.
First Christian Church has been a "wonderful host," but its fellowship hall often got crowded last year and does not have a lot of space to accommodate social distancing requirements, Kearny said. A new address away from schools would also help the Ministerial Association save money on providing a separate shelter for sex offenders, she said.
Organizers have said the church, next door to a preschool and across the street from Kessler Elementary, is not an ideal location for the shelter. The Kelso Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming implemented a "good neighbor agreement" and held neighbor meetings, contracted with security and patrolled the neighborhood.
"This is a concerted, faithful effort from a number of different communities and churches that represent so many different spectrums in the community and in Christianity but came together with one purpose and one goal," said Father Nic Mather, with St. Stephens Episcopal Church. "It's pretty amazing to see."
The temporary shelter is allowed to operate when the city of Longview declares a severe weather emergency (when temperatures are above 100 degrees or below 35 degrees). Last season, the city sheltered an average of 46 people per night, according to Love Overwhelming.
For the last several months, the Ministerial Association has been looking for a new location without much luck. Kearny said she explored more than 30 options, which were either too expensive, required a long lease or were near schools. In other cases, the property owner didn't want a shelter or had other plans for the space, she said.
"It's been pretty discouraging," Kearny said.
If a new location doesn't pan out in the next couple weeks, the group will move forward with holding the shelter in First Christian so organizers have time to get the building inspected by the city and hold a neighborhood meeting before opening. Last year, the city declared its first severe weather event of the season at the end of October.
The shelter was open for more than 30 nights last winter, Mather said. During that season, there were fewer than 10 calls to the police to the neighborhood, and about half were from shelter staff to help with de-escalating a situation, he said.
"That's that’s a pretty quiet shelter season because of the policies, procedures, staff and volunteer training, and expectations we ask of those coming to receive shelter," Mather said.
Throughout the last shelter season, the Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming met with neighbors and adjusted policies and procedures to better meet the needs of staff, volunteers, shelter clients and neighbors, Mather said.
"We felt by the end of the year we had a well-oiled machine," he said. "At the good neighbor meetings, people had no concerns."
The biggest change this year has been adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mather said.
State recommendations for shelters include social distancing, wearing face masks and additional cleaning. Kearny said this season the shelter will use disposable eating utensils/containers, and provide masks and hand sanitizer. The group may invest in new sleeping pads that are easier to sanitize and more blankets because they will have to do laundry more often, she said.
Last year it cost about $1,000 per night to operate the shelter at First Christian and the alternate space for sex offenders, Mather said. If the group has to pay for COVID-19 supplies out of pocket, the costs will go up. However, the organizers plan to request federal funding be set aside for COVID-19 response.
The Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming are discussing the possibility of virtual fundraising, but currently don't have any plans in the works, Mather said.
"We're trying to be creative and figure out a way make our money go as far as we can," Mather said. "But it's going to be expensive."
