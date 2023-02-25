Once this cold snap ends, the Longview severe weather shelter will likely have been open double the number of nights it was last year, according to organizers.

Snow and below-freezing temperatures triggered the shelter's opening on Tuesday, with no closing date in sight as overnight lows hover around 32 degrees, said Rev. Nic Mather, with St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, on Friday.

The Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association opened the temporary shelter for the first time this season on Nov. 8. As of Friday, the shelter has been open for 42 nights, approaching double the 24 nights it was open last season.

The shelter at First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard opens from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. when when multiple nights of 33 degrees or below are forecasted.

The shelter will likely open at least once in March, and last year had to open in April, Mather said. The higher number of open nights adds up financially and staying open for long stretches like this past week wears on volunteers, he said.

The shelter always needs more volunteers for a variety of roles, with the biggest need for people to work the overnight shift from midnight to 5 a.m., Mather said. Volunteers can also help distribute food, clean up after the shelter closes and with other tasks, he said.

"If someone wants to contribute in some way, they just need to email us and we will happily coordinate with them," Mather said.

Along with being open for several days, this last week the shelter saw more people staying overnight than average. Shelter numbers climbed past 50, compared to the average in the low 30s, as low temperatures dipped in to the 20s and down to 16 degrees early Friday, Mather said.

"It's just so dangerous, so we're grateful we get to provide a place where people don't have to choose to be outside in that weather," he said.

The shelter’s bus driver, who last year picked up people at the Alabama Street camp, has been working with Kayce Settlemier, city of Longview community outreach coordinator, to find people to bring to the shelter, Mather said earlier this month.

The shelter doesn't turn people away, though it may run out of sleeping mats, Mather said.

"We're grateful for support we have from volunteers, staff and the funding we’ve received, including some emergency funding from the city and the county," he said. "That allows us to keep operating, to keep saving lives."

Though precipitation details are unclear, the region will continue to see below-average temperatures into next week, according to the National Weather Service's Portland office.

How to help Volunteer: Visit klmasevereweathershelter.org and fill out the message form, or email cowlitzshelter@gmail.com. Donate: Donate online by clicking on the "Donations" section on the shelter website. Checks made out to "Cowlitz Family Health Center" with "KLMA Shelter" in the memo line can be mailed to Cowlitz Family Health Center, Attn: KLMA Shelter, 1057 12th Ave., Longview, WA 98632.