Cold temperatures will keep snow around Longview until next winter storm lands

Longview will get a few days to recover from this weekend's snowstorm before a second, potentially heavier storm blows through at the end of the week.
Longview saw about 4 inches of snow over the last 48 hours, according to the National Weather Service's snowfall maps. Higher-elevation areas just outside of the city saw closer to 6 inches of snow.
Snow and icy roads have caused several closings, cancellations and delays Monday in Cowlitz County and the region.
Rebecca Muessle, meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Portland office, said Southwest Washington was in the middle of the pack for the weekend's snowfall totals. Portland International Airport saw less than an inch of snow Sunday. At the upper end, Cougar recorded more than a foot of snow over the weekend and the Cascade mountains around Mount St. Helens had nearly two feet of snow.
"They got the cold air sooner around Longview, while the Portland metro didn’t quite have the two weather features in place yet. There was also no rain shadowing effects like you see along the coast," Muessle said.
Julyan Hardeman's drive to work turned into a rescue mission when he said he saw a driver plow into Lake Sacajawea on Monday morning and climb…
Longview public works maintenance manager Chris Collins said the city began sending its three snowplows on routes Sunday morning. In places where enough of the snow is gone for ice to be seen directly, city crews laid down heavy levels of saltwater brine to de-ice the roads.
Collins said the city didn't expect to get the roads cleared until sometime Tuesday and warned there would be "hazardous conditions" on the road for much of the upcoming week.
"It will improve through the day with our efforts, to a point, but really the weather has to warm up to get good driving conditions again," Collins said.
The public works office also responded to calls about downed trees or tree branches that triggered power outages. A tree along Columbia Heights Road on Sunday cut off power for several hours during the afternoon.
The NWS Portland office forecasts a light snow shower will hit the Columbia River region through Monday night into Tuesday morning. The weather service is not expecting to place a weather advisory for Cowlitz County, as the bulk of the system is expected to impact Clark County and further south.
The bigger threat for additional snow in Longview will come on Thursday with a new snow front rolling in. Muessle said the incoming weather system seems likely to bring even more precipitation than Sunday's snow, but is more "temperamental" and tougher to predict.
"The next one looks more like a standard December precipitation event, where it goes all day. But the accumulation is going to be highly variable," Muessle said.
Muessle said the higher unpredictability of the incoming weather is due to how much local temperatures will play a role. The temperatures near the ground will determine whether the area sees rain or snow, as well as how the precipitation translates into ice and driving conditions.