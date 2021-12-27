Cold temperatures will keep snow around Longview until next winter storm lands

Snow closures

Garbage collection

The Waste Control transfer station has suspended garbage collection until road conditions improve, said Plant Manager Rolly Ensign. If customers' garbage is not picked up on their regular collection day, their trash will be collected on their next scheduled day. For instance, if garbage is not collected Monday, the trash will be collected the following Monday, Jan. 3, he said.

Health

All Family Health Center sites in Cowlitz County and Wahkiakum County are closed due to the weather through Tuesday, reports the organization that provides health services for the low income. People can reach an on-call provider at 360-636-9502.

Newspaper deliveries

Wintry weather may result in delivery delays of The Daily News on Tuesday and later this week.

The e-edition of The Daily News — which includes all of the stories in the print edition plus extras — is available to subscribers online at tdn.com.

Activities

The Kelso Senior Center staff reports the Eighth Avenue facility will be closed through Wednesday. Activities such as bridge club, bingo and mahjong will resume when weather improves, according to staff.

Schools

All Three Rivers Christian School campuses are closed Tuesday, including both the main early learning campuses and the Ridge facility. Staff notes they hope to reopen the school Wednesday after plowing. Officials advise contacting dsampson@3riversschool.net for questions about students' schedules.

The Longview, Kelso, Kalama and Castle Rock school districts are on winter break until Jan. 3.

— Hayley Day, The Daily News