Cold front to bring snow, below-freezing temperatures to Cowlitz County Christmas weekend, next week

While waking up to a white Christmas is unlikely for most Cowlitz County residents, most areas probably will see some snow Sunday or Monday.

Chances of snow will stick around into next week as a cold front brings below-freezing temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is forecasted for Friday, with a high temperature of about 42 degrees and an overnight low above freezing.

Snow may begin at elevations at or above 500 feet on Christmas morning or afternoon, said Colby Neuman, meteorologist with the Weather Service in Portland. Snow levels will fall to river level later that evening, and periodic showers likely will leave at least an inch of snow around Kelso and Longview, he said.

A cold front moving into the region over the next several days will turn rain to snow on Saturday night, with a 98% chance at least one inch of snow will hit the valley floor between Sunday and Wednesday. There is a 50-50 shot of up to 4 inches falling Saturday night into Sunday, Neuman said.

The snow will stick around through next week as temperatures hover around or below freezing, Neuman said.

"By the time we get to next week, it looks like there's a good chance of lows in the low 20s," he said. "Really towards middle of next week, it's looking like a 50-50 shot to see lows in the teens, which we haven't seen for a number of years."

Single-digit lows are possible Tuesday and Wednesday nights, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management.

The area experienced extended cold spells in 2009 and 2013, but they used to happen more frequently, Neuman said.

"It's not something we see every winter, but we do see cold snaps potentially like this every several years on average," he said.

Conditions guarantee icy roads early next week and likely beyond, Neuman said. Residents should continue to monitor the forecast and have an emergency kit in their car if they plan to travel, he said. Drivers should avoid traveling during peak periods of snow if possible, Neuman said.

Longview's severe weather shelter will open Christmas evening as the temperature and snow levels drop.

The temporary shelter, operated by the Kelso Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming, is at First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard.

Chuck Hendrickson, Love Overwhelming executive director, said the Longview Salvation Army will bring a Christmas meal for those staying at the shelter Saturday night.

Hendrickson said he and other staff have told homeless people at the Alabama Street encampment and other locations the shelter will be opening. The nonprofit has a small bus it will use to bring people from the Alabama Street site and other locations to the shelter, he said.

It's unclear how long the shelter will remain open, but organizers are gearing up to be open for at least 10 nights, Hendrickson said. The longest stretch the shelter has been open was for 31 nights in early 2019 at its previous location in Love Overwhelming's building on 14th Avenue.

Hendrickson said the lack of options for people looking to stay warm during the day is "unfortunate." Shelter organizers are working with the city of Longview on the possible solution of parking a bus outside the Alabama Street site for people to warm up in, he said.

