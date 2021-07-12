Coast Guard responds to plane near Kalama, later determined as remnants of 2020 crash

The Coast Guard responded to a downed aircraft report Monday morning on the Columbia River, near Kalama and Sandy Island, and found the plane was wreckage from a March 2020 crash.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, a Coast Guard Portland station response crew and multiple local agencies responded to the site after it was reported at 8:05 a.m., according to the press release.
Responders suspended the search for survivors at about 11 a.m. after they determined the plane was from a March 2020 crash, according to the Coast Guard.
