 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coast Guard responds to plane near Kalama, later determined as remnants of 2020 crash
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Coast Guard responds to plane near Kalama, later determined as remnants of 2020 crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Plane wreckage near Kalama

The Coast Guard responded to reports of a downed aircraft Monday near Kalama, later determined to be from a March 2020 crash. 

 U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest, Contributed

The Coast Guard responded to a downed aircraft report Monday morning on the Columbia River, near Kalama and Sandy Island, and found the plane was wreckage from a March 2020 crash. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, a Coast Guard Portland station response crew and multiple local agencies responded to the site after it was reported at 8:05 a.m., according to the press release. 

Responders suspended the search for survivors at about 11 a.m. after they determined the plane was from a March 2020 crash, according to the Coast Guard. 

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge doubts Bob Baffert was fairly treated

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News