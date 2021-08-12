 Skip to main content
Coal Creek to 30th Avenue water main flushing Friday
Coal Creek to 30th Avenue water main flushing Friday

Longview city crews will flush water mains between 30th Avenue and Coal Creek Road from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Flushing may stir up sediment. People who live in the area should refrain from using water while flushing is occurring and run water through an outside hose bib or in a bathtub for a short time after flushing.

