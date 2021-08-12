Coal Creek to 30th Avenue water main flushing Friday

Longview city crews will flush water mains between 30th Avenue and Coal Creek Road from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Flushing may stir up sediment. People who live in the area should refrain from using water while flushing is occurring and run water through an outside hose bib or in a bathtub for a short time after flushing.
