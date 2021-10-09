Coal Creek fire destroys home, kills dog Friday

A fire in the Coal Creek area destroyed a home and killed a dog Friday morning, but the owners and one other dog were able to escape thanks to fire alarms and the barking of their pets.
"Working smoke detectors and highly alert dogs are to credit in the lives saved," a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release said.
According to the press release, fire crews were called to a fire in the Coal Creek area just before 7 a.m., after multiple neighbors reported seeing flames and the residents reported their home was on fire.
Initial responding fire crews arrived within 10 minutes and found the house already 30% to 45% involved with heavy flames and smoke, the press release said. Crews attacked the fire with hoses and large water flow master streams, which knocked the initial fire down.
However, crews spent several hours extinguishing the many small fires within spaces inside the house. Part of Coal Creek Road had to be closed for several hours for the fire equipment. Crews were on scene until about 2:30 p.m., but planned to return throughout the evening to ensure the fire remains extinguished, the press release said.
The homeowners said they were alerted by their dogs and smoke alarms, and were able to escape unharmed with only the clothes they were wearing and one dog.
Crews from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, the Longview Fire Department, Cowlitz County District 6, the county roads department, the Cowlitz PUD, the American Red Cross and the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office responded, and "a big welcome is extended to neighbors that pitched in to provide blankets, drinks and assistance to the residents and firefighters during the incident."
No personnel were injured, the press release said.
The structure is considered a total loss, with estimated loss to the structure in excess of $350,000 and over $50,000 in contents destroyed.
The fire is currently under investigation but appears to have accidentally started in the basement, according to the press release.