Co-founder of Longview's Child and Adolescent Clinic Travis Cavens dies, leaves giving legacy

Travis Cavens was a doctor, a historian and a traveler. To Blaine Tolby, he was a second father.
"I've known him as a student. I've know him as a friend. I've known him as a mentor and leader," he said.
Tolby joined Cavens as a pediatrician at the Child and Adolescent Clinic of Longview about nine years after the practice opened and Cavens' roots already were taking hold in the city he loved.
The longtime Longview physician left this world July 30, but his legacy of compassion and giving lives on in his patients, books, friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Longview Community Church.
Pediatrician practice
Cavens and his wife, Phyllis, started the practice to provide quality care to local children, "regardless of income, or lack of insurance," in 1978, said Clinic Administrative Assistant Kathy Patterson.
Cowlitz County appears to be bucking a nationwide trend of children falling behind on routine immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, acco…
Working for the betterment of children was the Cavens' lifelong goal, said Patterson, who joined the practice after Travis Cavens retired. She said about 75% of the clinic's patients use Medicaid, a state and federal program to provide insurance for people with lower incomes. Those without insurance, are guided to sign up by staff, she added.
Over the decades, there has been a growing local need for physicians to accept Medicaid, Tolby said. The clinic has "always left those doors open," he added, while other providers have not.
Dr. Phyllis Cavens climbed Mount Kilimanjaro — Africa’s highest mountain — the same year she spent six weeks abroad assisting Cambodian refuge…
Kathleen Schatzel worked alongside Cavens as a pediatrician from 1992 until he retired in August 1997. She described Cavens as “polite and gentlemanly.” He mentored the younger physician, and served as a model for time management and common sense business methods. His communication skills and good humor were present in his client interactions, she said.
“The difference between a good pediatrician and great pediatrician is the ability to listen and Travis was a great listener,” Schatzel said.
Cavens was born in Mount Vernon, Wash., in 1935. Wherever Cavens went, success and admiration seemed to follow. He was president of his Beaverton, Ore., high school, best actor awardee of his University of Oregon fraternity and outstanding Oregon teacher winner in a job after college. It was at that job in 1959 when ninth-grader Tolby first met Cavens as his high school science teacher, long before he joined the clinic.
Cavens graduated from the University of Oregon Medical School in 1965, and moved to Longview with his wife — a fellow graduate — and children Derek and Sonja, six years later.
Historian
Cavens also had a passion for history, particularly of Longview’s founder R.A. Long and surrounding Cowlitz County. Cavens released a photography book called “Lake Sacajawea: Longview's Treasure” in 1997, then another called “Cowlitz County-Then and Now” in 2006. The latter was co-authored by now retired Cowlitz County Historical Museum President David Freece. The book featured historical local snapshots next to photos by Cavens of landmarks’ current locations.
His play “Mr. Long, Timber Baron,” ran at Longview’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts around 2004 and centered on the city’s founder. Around 2008, he was interviewed in a documentary about Long that aired on PBS.
Freece said he often saw Cavens with colorful, playful ties, a treat for his patients and an “accommodating trait” he embodied. He said Cavens’ admiration for Long grew from their community-centric lives.
“I think he saw R.A. Long as a man of principle, a man who wanted to do good for the community,” he said. "Those are things Travis understood and respected.”
Jim Hennig knew Cavens from the Longview Rotary, and saw firsthand Cavens' giving spirit. Cavens received several Rotarian awards over the years, he said, including for selfless giving and international volunteerism. He also was active in the club's long-term mission to eradicate polio across the world, as well as a local mission.
“He took it on personally to increase immunization rates in this area,” Hennig said. “He was a pediatrician, so it’s in his DNA.”
‘Role model’
Phyllis Cavens said it was the couple's Christian values that propelled their daily work as physicians, as well as their global volunteerism.
"A basic Christian value is to love your neighbor," she said. "That can take many forms, but if you're a physician that's to care for anyone in need."
Cavens didn’t just serve local residents, but patients around the world. He volunteered with the Northwest Medical Teams since 1979 in locations such as Cambodia, Loas and Iraq. And, he served on the board for a decade before it became the global Christian nonprofit Medical Teams International.
The Cavenses traveled the globe, swimming in the Great Barrier Reef, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and canoeing the Amazon River. Phyllis Cavens said her husband was fortunate to "dream the dream and live the vision."
Hennig agreed Cavens lived a life well lived, as well as one to model.
“He’s a role model, not only for Rotarians,” said Hennig, “but anyone who wants to find someone to pattern their life after.”