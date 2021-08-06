Co-founder of Longview's Child and Adolescent Clinic Travis Cavens dies, leaves giving legacy

His play “Mr. Long, Timber Baron,” ran at Longview’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts around 2004 and centered on the city’s founder. Around 2008, he was interviewed in a documentary about Long that aired on PBS.

Freece said he often saw Cavens with colorful, playful ties, a treat for his patients and an “accommodating trait” he embodied. He said Cavens’ admiration for Long grew from their community-centric lives.

“I think he saw R.A. Long as a man of principle, a man who wanted to do good for the community,” he said. "Those are things Travis understood and respected.”

Jim Hennig knew Cavens from the Longview Rotary, and saw firsthand Cavens' giving spirit. Cavens received several Rotarian awards over the years, he said, including for selfless giving and international volunteerism. He also was active in the club's long-term mission to eradicate polio across the world, as well as a local mission.

“He took it on personally to increase immunization rates in this area,” Hennig said. “He was a pediatrician, so it’s in his DNA.”

‘Role model’

Phyllis Cavens said it was the couple's Christian values that propelled their daily work as physicians, as well as their global volunteerism.