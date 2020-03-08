Clock ticking for Longview homeless site, but many campers want to stay

On a bright but chilly Tuesday morning at the Longview homeless campsite, volunteers and campers alike seemed to agree on one thing: the need for more rules.

Tammy, a camper who declined to give her last name, was digging through a pile of items spilling out of her tent at the camp’s front entrance on Alabama Street. As homeless advocate Shawn Nyman approached, Tammy eagerly told her she was cleaning up her space.

“I love when we walk in and everyone says ‘I’m doing some cleaning,’ ” Nyman said to nearby camper Jim Nichols.

The campsite, which opened in December to move homeless campers away from Longview City Hall, has frustrated community members and officials who have called it an “eyesore” that allows campers to live in “squalor.” The campsite is set to close for cleaning, at least temporarily, on March 30. And a Cowlitz County ad hoc committee still has not located the next site.

However, multiple campers and volunteers on Tuesday said they would prefer to stay at the Alabama Street location and, in effect, have officials abandon attempts to create the second camp site. Luke Keilwitz, pastor at Evergreen Terrace Gospel Chapel in Longview, said the most cost-effective solution is to keep the Alabama Street camp but increase maintenance and oversight.