Clock ticking for Longview homeless site, but many campers want to stay

On a bright but chilly Tuesday morning at the Longview homeless campsite, volunteers and campers alike seemed to agree on one thing: the need for more rules.
Tammy, a camper who declined to give her last name, was digging through a pile of items spilling out of her tent at the camp’s front entrance on Alabama Street. As homeless advocate Shawn Nyman approached, Tammy eagerly told her she was cleaning up her space.
“I love when we walk in and everyone says ‘I’m doing some cleaning,’ ” Nyman said to nearby camper Jim Nichols.
The campsite, which opened in December to move homeless campers away from Longview City Hall, has frustrated community members and officials who have called it an “eyesore” that allows campers to live in “squalor.” The campsite is set to close for cleaning, at least temporarily, on March 30. And a Cowlitz County ad hoc committee still has not located the next site.
However, multiple campers and volunteers on Tuesday said they would prefer to stay at the Alabama Street location and, in effect, have officials abandon attempts to create the second camp site. Luke Keilwitz, pastor at Evergreen Terrace Gospel Chapel in Longview, said the most cost-effective solution is to keep the Alabama Street camp but increase maintenance and oversight.
“This site is completely adequate. It just needs to be fixed up with assigned spaces and solutions to the drainage issues,” he said Tuesday. “It’s the best possible place for everyone involved. It might not be what everyone wants, but more people can come together here at this site.”
However, Longview citizens have been vocally opposed to the site and have asked the city to close it. City Manager Kurt Sacha on Thursday said Longview has done its part in setting up the initial camp and it’s time for another jurisdiction to step up.
When asked what the chances are of Longview extending the camp past its 90-day deadline, Sacha responded, “I’d say zero. I’ve been very clear from the onset that I do have a concern regarding the public health aspects of the site. I believe we need to get in there and it needs to be cleaned up.”
Still, retired minister John Steppert on Friday said he would ask the council to delay closing the camp until a viable alternative is in place.
“The worse thing that could happen to these people, would be for them to be evicted come March 30th. What they’ve worked on creating, will be destroyed. This is their home. This is where they find a sense of emotional and physical support. This is their support system!” Steppert wrote in a letter to city leaders.
He said one woman camper told him the camp is close to bus service, Walmart, a convenience store and police protection.
“If these campers are forced to leave by March 30, chances are they will end up right back at City Hall,” Steppert wrote. “This is a moral issue – and we have a moral obligation to do what is right, decent, humane, just, toward these fellow citizens of ours.”
With the March 30 deadline rapidly approaching, efforts to find a second location in the county stalled last week. Officials learned the preferred site at the old Coal Creek landfill site in West Longview would require nearly a year of permitting due to wetlands protections. The county ad hoc committee looking at campsite locations is scheduled to meet on Friday.
“I think everybody involved with the ad hoc committee realizes we’re running up against the deadline that Longview put out there,” Cowlitz County Chief of Staff Axel Swanson said Wednesday. “We’re all partners. We want to work with them. That’s why we set this (committee) up.”
‘We need a drill sergeant’
At the Alabama site, a rainbow of tents lined the fences and along a path of loose gravel last week. Makeshift shelters made of planks occupied some spots. Piles of clothing, plastic crates filled with cardboard and bikes spilled out of some tents. Numerous overflowing shopping carts were scattered about.
Some spots, however, were relatively neat. One even had a vase at the tent’s entrance with bright yellow plastic flowers.
A few weeks ago, after a lot of rain, the campsite was “just a big freaking mud pit,” Nyman said.
Despite numerous campers and several portable toilets, and occasional clumps of dog poop, the camp itself did not give off a malodorous scent on Tuesday.
Before entering the camp Tuesday, Nyman estimated there were 70 campers. But after visiting on Tuesday, she said it looked like the numbers had increased to 100. Nyman, who has been to the camp 20 to 30 times, said she saw “some new faces.”
“What I struggle with is that people are okay that people are living like this as long as they pick up their garbage,” Nyman said.
Jon, a 51-year-old camper who declined to give his last name, said he’d like to see outside supervision of the camp, or at least training for campers so they can police themselves. He feels safe in the camp, but others don’t.
He said the campsite needs designated spots so people can’t hoard so many things. He could pack up and move in a day.
“That happened overnight,” Jon said, pointing to an overturned grocery cart surrounded by garbage and muddy clothes. “We need a drill sergeant to come in.”
He said he’s been homeless for two years. His roommate and neighbor were drug addicts who were stealing from him. When he called the cops on them, they beat him up and smashed his car. He had to walk from Kelso to the hospital in Longview.
Before he can get his job back as a machine operator, Jon said he wants to have a driver’s license and a car so he can be a dependable employee.
Gregory Majerus, another camper who said he was “going on 70,” said he became homeless after falling down a stairwell, causing a brain injury. Asked if he liked the Alabama Street campsite, Majerus responded, “Hell, no. Is that a joke question?”
“Nobody wants to be here,” he added. “Point me to the woods.”
What’s next?
Swanson said the Cowlitz County commissioners have made it clear that they want the next campsite to be designated with rules, structure and a code of conduct. It would need to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and have trash disposal, toilet facilities and security. County staff plan to present a campsite model based on research from other designated sites to the ad hoc committee on Friday.
Sacha said Longview doesn’t have the money to contribute to a more managed site. The city already has spent about $40,000 to install fencing around the Alabama site and spends about $2,000 a month to rent portable toilets and washing stations.
He added that if other jurisdictions don’t take turns hosting campsites, “Longview is not going to be the only host for these encampments in the future.”
The Kelso City Council last month voted not to support another “no-barrier, unsanctioned, unhosted” campsite. City Manager Andy Hamilton Wednesday said the council seems on board with the county’s plan for a hosted and regulated campsite.
“When you say hosted, the next question is what does that mean?” Hamilton said. “I think it means something different for everyone.”
That could mean a volunteer, one of the groups already in existence or a security presence, he said.
In addition to locating another campsite, the county also is planning to create a crisis response team, Swanson said. The group would consist of medical, behavioral health and housing specialists who could go into the campsite and assess what help people need. Most of the team could include existing service providers in the community, but the county would likely have to fund at least one position to coordinate the efforts.
A 20-year-old man at the Alabama site who declined to give his name said having somewhere to sleep, such as tiny houses, would encourage people to go look for work. People who sleep outside are often afraid they will be turned away from jobs if they smell bad or look dirty, he said.
He’s been at the campsite since he got out of jail in January, but he’s been homeless for three years. Things are calmer at the back of the campsite, away from the entrance, he said.
Camper Tammy had a similar idea: Let homeless people have “first crack” at abandoned homes in town. Many people are homeless because rent is too high, she said. She can’t get enough money together to pay three times the rent to put a deposit down on a rental place. Tammy, now 45, has been on disability since she was 18.
“I’ve been working with Love Overwhelming for two years. I’ve exhausted all the resources,” she said. “After a while you just start to give up. You start to lose faith. The only thing that keeps me going is I have an 11-year-old in Vancouver who I want to see. Otherwise I would be in a morgue by now.”