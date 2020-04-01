Clinics increase virtual appointments to prevent coronavirus spread

Before the novel coronavirus outbreak, Jennifer Bard, family physician, typically saw 10 patients a day at the Kaiser Permanente Longview-Kelso clinic.
Now, she sees only a handful of in-person appointments through the week.
Cowlitz County clinics, including Kaiser, have substantially increased virtual appointments so most patients can stay home and reduce risk of catching COVID-19.
“This is really all about preventing the surge,” Bard said earlier this week. “If we have a surge, a high percentage of elderly will overwhelm the system. It will be a catastrophe. We’re trying to slow the spread of disease so the system doesn’t got overwhelmed. It’s going to take time and everybody committing to social distancing we’re asking them to do.”
Cowlitz Family Health Center has also ramped up its telehealth services, encouraging patients to talk to their provider on the phone or using the clinic’s online medical chart system.
Behavioral health organizations Core Health and Columbia Wellness are also offering counseling, therapy and psychiatry appointments by phone or video.
Prior to March 20, providers at PeaceHealth Medical Group’s Lakefront Clinic were holding almost no virtual visits, said James Crider, Longview family medicine doctor. Now more than 90% of visits are done over the phone, with video appointments in the works, he said.
Throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington, Kaiser has seen an increase of virtual primary care grow from 32% to 92% and specialty care increase from 24% to 76%. E-visits, online consultations for Kaiser members, have seen daily volume grow to 300, a 500% increase over February, according to the medical group.
At Kaiser’s Longview-Kelso Medical Office, virtual visits have increased from about 25% of the total to more than 90%.
Bard said providers can do many common primary care functions virtually, including diabetes management, blood pressure checks, or appointments for those with anxiety or depression. Providers can use video visits or photos sent by patients to evaluate skin conditions, rashes, spots, or even joint pain, she said.
“As long as you don’t have to touch a patient and can look at them, you can get a lot done,” Bard said.
Crider said a variety of appointments including child wellness visits and evaluations of bleeding or abdominal pain are still done in-person.
“Things like that you absolutely have to see face-to-face, to lay eyes or hands on,” he said.
It’s taken “a little bit of coaching” for PeaceHealth providers to switch to a majority telehealth appointments while recognizing there are some things that can’t be done virtually, Crider said.
“What’s happened is we’re being more liberal about treating things without having as much objective evidence as we did prior” to the outbreak, he said. For example, Crider said a patient with a recurring urinary tract infection who has symptoms may be prescribed antibiotics without a new urinalysis.
Crider said patients have been receptive to virtual visits and he’s had very few instances of them insisting on an in-person appointment.
“They are understanding that we’re trying to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” he said. “The more we can do to prevent people who may be COVID-19 positive but who are not having symptoms from interacting with other individuals the better.”
Bard said some Kaiser patients who have had appointments postponed have been frustrated, but those getting virtual care are appreciative.
Patients of all ages have been “really willing” to try video visits, and having the phone call as backup is reassuring, Bard said. However, some patients are not tech-savvy and just want a phone call, she said.
If a patient wants or needs to see a doctor face-to-face, they are asked to call ahead. Even after a virtual visit, Bard said some patients may need to go to the clinic so she can check their vital signs or do other testing.
“Sometimes we just need to see them,” Bard said. “We try to take that risk-benefit: Is it worth bringing them out of their house and doing an exam? Maybe for 5% to 10% of visits.”
Seeing a majority of patients virtually, as well as being separated from other clinicians in the office, is a challenge, Bard said.
“I think just like everybody doing social distancing, we miss that human touch that technology doesn’t have. It provides us with a lot, but we’re still human and miss that touch sometimes” Bard said. “It’s why we got into this profession, so it’s a little bit of a challenge. But still being able to feel like we are caring for patients and doing something for them in these circumstances makes it better.”
Bard and Crider said virtual appointments will likely continue to increase after the pandemic.
Many patients required to try telehealth now will realize how convenient it is, especially for those who live in a rural area, or those who have difficulty accessing transportation, Crider said.
Bard said an increase in virtual care will help with the area’s shortage of primary care doctors because video or phone visits tend to be more efficient than in-person appointments. Virtual appointments also allow doctors to take notes during the visit, rather than taking more time after to write them up in the system, she said.
“It’s the wave of the future ... driven by a virus (for us) to execute a lot more quickly than any of us expected.”
