Clinics increase virtual appointments to prevent coronavirus spread

“What’s happened is we’re being more liberal about treating things without having as much objective evidence as we did prior” to the outbreak, he said. For example, Crider said a patient with a recurring urinary tract infection who has symptoms may be prescribed antibiotics without a new urinalysis.

Crider said patients have been receptive to virtual visits and he’s had very few instances of them insisting on an in-person appointment.

“They are understanding that we’re trying to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” he said. “The more we can do to prevent people who may be COVID-19 positive but who are not having symptoms from interacting with other individuals the better.”

Bard said some Kaiser patients who have had appointments postponed have been frustrated, but those getting virtual care are appreciative.

Patients of all ages have been “really willing” to try video visits, and having the phone call as backup is reassuring, Bard said. However, some patients are not tech-savvy and just want a phone call, she said.

If a patient wants or needs to see a doctor face-to-face, they are asked to call ahead. Even after a virtual visit, Bard said some patients may need to go to the clinic so she can check their vital signs or do other testing.