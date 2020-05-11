Clatskanie Heritage Days canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Clatskanie Heritage Days has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

All activities scheduled for July 4 have been cancelled, organizers announced in a Facebook post late last week.

"Fireworks, restroom facilities, vendor insurance, and more require advance reservations. Because the length of Oregon’s stay-at-home order is not certain, preemptive planning is not possible," organizers wrote on Facebook.

In addition, social distancing requirements and business closures have made it "extremely difficult" to raise money for the event, organizers said. Raised funds from donations, bark dust sales and business partnerships will be saved for next year’s 2021 Clatskanie Heritage Days.

"The Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce asks residents to spend money normally reserved for event-related purchases on local business. Enjoy take-out, gift cards, and a safe re-opening."

Rainier Days in the Park, which was scheduled for July 10-12 at Rainier City Park, also has been canceled.

However, organizers are looking at other options for celebrating the city’s annual event such as a parade through town.

