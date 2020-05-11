You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Clatskanie Heritage Days canceled
0 comments

Clatskanie Heritage Days canceled

Clatskanie Cruisers

Dave Becker's 1950 Studebaker coupe was certainly a hit at the 2015 Heritage Days Car Show at Clatskanie City Park.

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News file photo

Clatskanie Heritage Days has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

All activities scheduled for July 4 have been cancelled, organizers announced in a Facebook post late last week.

"Fireworks, restroom facilities, vendor insurance, and more require advance reservations. Because the length of Oregon’s stay-at-home order is not certain, preemptive planning is not possible," organizers wrote on Facebook.

In addition, social distancing requirements and business closures have made it "extremely difficult" to raise money for the event, organizers said. Raised funds from donations, bark dust sales and business partnerships will be saved for next year’s 2021 Clatskanie Heritage Days.

"The Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce asks residents to spend money normally reserved for event-related purchases on local business. Enjoy take-out, gift cards, and a safe re-opening."

Rainier Days in the Park, which was scheduled for July 10-12 at Rainier City Park, also has been canceled.

However, organizers are looking at other options for celebrating the city’s annual event such as a parade through town.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News