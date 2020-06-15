Clatskanie Cruisers cancel Hertiage Days car show

The Clatskanie Cruisers club has canceled its annual Heritage Days Car Show due to coronavirus.
The event would have been the 30th year for the car show, which was scheduled for June 27. Car show organizers cited COVID-19 restrictions and concern for public health and safety as their reason for canceling.
The event usually runs the last Saturday of June in conjunction with Clatskanie Heritage Days, though it is organzied independently of the festival. Heritage Days also canceled its 2020 celebration due to the virus.
