Clatskanie celebrates writer Raymond Carver's connection to the city

The Raymond Carver Writing Festival, honoring the Pulitzer Prize winning author and poet born in Clatskanie, takes place May 20 and 21 in the Clatskanie Cultural Center Ballroom, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie.

Carver was born in 1938 in a tiny hospital on Clatskanie’s main street. When he was a toddler, his parents moved to Yakima. He returned to Clatskanie once in late 1984 to autograph his books at the Clatskanie Public Library and was interviewed by the Clatskanie Chief.

“It really is an amazing life,” he wrote to a Clatskanie Chief reporter at that time, according to a press release from the Clatskanie Arts Commission.

“I made the front page of the paper in 1938 and then 46 years later, there I am on the front page once more. I like that kind of circularity. Life is a mystery.”

That same year he won the Pulitzer Prize in fiction for “Cathedral,” and received a stipend which allowed him to write full time, notes the release.

The arts commission and the library are hosting the free event starting with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. May 20. The reception will feature an overview of Carver’s connection to the city; and comments by Michael Mills, a professor at Peninsula College in Port Angeles. Also featured will be Carver’s last home and some souvenirs of handset type.

From 10 to 11 a.m. May 21, Mills’ topic will be “Who the Heck Is Raymond Carver?” From 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., poet Elaine Nussbaum will discuss Carver’s poetry and prose.

After a lunch break, from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., Dr. Margaret Trenchard-Smith, author of “The Wisdom of Columbia County; and musician Kevin Bryant Lay will share their experience of setting poems to music.

Included on a walking tour of Carver-related sites from 3 to 4 p.m. will be a recently completed mural on the building where he was born. The mural features a likeness of Carver and a phrase from one of his poems.

At 4:30 p.m., winners of a local youth poetry contest will read their works in the Birkenfeld Theater in the cultural center.

The festival ends with a free showing at 7 p.m. in the Birkenfeld Theater of the 2015 Academy Award winning Best Picture, “Birdman,” which is based on several of Carver’s works.

People who plan to attend the free festival are asked to let organizers know by visiting clatskanielibrary.org or clatskaniearts.org. The event is partially funded by a grant from the Columbia County Cultural Coalition and Oregon Cultural Trust.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.