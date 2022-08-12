Clatskanie Arts Commission presents free concert Aug. 14

General Dischord, soldier musicians from the 234th Army Band of the Oregon National Guard, will perform a free concert sponsored by the Clatskanie Arts Commission at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 in the Birkenfeld Theatre, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie.

The band performed at the Clatskanie Heritage Days parade and asked to return to Clatskanie, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

The event will include music from Sousa, the Beatles, Harry Potter and the “Service Song Medley.”

The performance is free, but seating is limited to 160 people, so people should reserve tickets by calling Elsa at 503-728-3403 (leave a message and she will confirm the ticket reservation) or send an email to elsawooley1@gmail.com.

With generous support from Donna Garlock, the Clatskanie Arts Commission will kick off its 34th Performing Arts Series with a free concert, Big Band in the Park, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Clatskanie City Park.