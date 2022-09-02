Clatskanie Arts Commission presents Big Band in the Park Concert on Sept. 5

The Clatskanie Arts Commission celebrates its Performing Arts series with a free Big Band in the Park concert sponsored by Donna Garlock from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 5, in Clatskanie City Park, 300 N.E. Park St.

The North Coast Big Band from Astoria will perform.

As a fundraiser for the CAC, a limited amount of food will be available to buy starting at 1 p.m.

People are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Bleacher seating also will be available. Free cake will be provided at intermission.

Owners of vintage vehicles are encouraged to park them on the grass behind the bleachers to display.

Performances in the art series are held in the Birkenfeld Theatre in the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie. The Oregon Symphonic Band concert will be held in the Donavon Wooley Performing Arts Center at Clatskanie Middle/High School, 47 Bel Air Drive, Clatskanie.

The schedule

Oct. 9: 3 p.m., Brownsmead Flats and the Astoria Tuba Quartet

Nov. 13: 7:30 p.m., The Four C Notes (music of the four seasons)

Dec. 4: 3 p.m., Never Come Down (bluegrass Americana music)

Feb. 18: 7:30 p.m., The Wardens (Canadian park Rangers).

March 12: 3 p.m., pianist John Nilsen.

April 23: 3 p.m., Oregon Symphonic Band.

Brochures and tickets for the Performing Arts Series will be available at the park, online at clatskaniearts.org or by calling 503-728-3403.