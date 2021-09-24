Clatskanie Art Commission's 32nd Performing Arts Series continues with rock violinist Aaron Meyer and his five-piece band

The Clatskanie Arts Commission continues its 32nd Performing Arts Series with a performance by rock violinist Aaron Meyer and his band at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Birkenfeld Theatre at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie.
Meyer “performs cutting edge original music combining contemporary and classical styles of music with his virtuosic rock band,” according to a press release from the CAC.
His performance in Clatskanie will include “The Barber of Seville,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Sultans of Swing,” “Lawrence of Arabia,” “Let It Be,” “Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro” and more. He performs Vivaldi, Mozart, Rossini and Queen songs in the same program.
Meyer was classically trained at 5 year old, notes the press release. He made his debut at 11 years old with the Philadelphia Orchestra. He has soloed with international symphony orchestras including The Oregon Symphony and The Bangkok Symphony Orchestra in Thailand.
Making up Meyer’s band are Jeramy Burchett on drums, Christian Kinyon on guitar, Jean-Pierre Garau on keyboard and Dave Captein on bass.
All audience members will be required to wear masks. People should check the CAC’s website at clatskaniearts.org, for the latest COVID guideline updates.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and students and $16 for children 12 years old and younger. Tickets can be ordered online at the CAC’s website or at the door the night of the concert. Tickets also can be reserved by calling Elsa at 503-728-3403
The remaining schedule
Dec. 12: 3 p.m., Men of Worth holiday show; menofworth.com
- .
March 20: Sundae and Mr. Goessl, countrified jazz;
- .
April 3
- : 3 p.m., Karen Carpenter Tribute Band.
May 22: 3 p.m., Sarah Hagan, pianist.