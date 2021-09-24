Clatskanie Art Commission's 32nd Performing Arts Series continues with rock violinist Aaron Meyer and his five-piece band

The Clatskanie Arts Commission continues its 32nd Performing Arts Series with a performance by rock violinist Aaron Meyer and his band at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Birkenfeld Theatre at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie.

Meyer “performs cutting edge original music combining contemporary and classical styles of music with his virtuosic rock band,” according to a press release from the CAC.

His performance in Clatskanie will include “The Barber of Seville,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Sultans of Swing,” “Lawrence of Arabia,” “Let It Be,” “Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro” and more. He performs Vivaldi, Mozart, Rossini and Queen songs in the same program.

Meyer was classically trained at 5 year old, notes the press release. He made his debut at 11 years old with the Philadelphia Orchestra. He has soloed with international symphony orchestras including The Oregon Symphony and The Bangkok Symphony Orchestra in Thailand.

Making up Meyer’s band are Jeramy Burchett on drums, Christian Kinyon on guitar, Jean-Pierre Garau on keyboard and Dave Captein on bass.