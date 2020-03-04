Clatskanie-area ethanol, crude oil shipper considers adding green diesel

Global now holds two permits: one for ethanol production and one for shipping ethanol and crude oil. The company has not shipped crude oil from the plant since 2015, and Kerns said there are no immediate plans to resume ethanol manufacturing.

In December 2018, the port OK’d global to ship more dense oils than its lease originally allowed. About a year later, Global renewed its ethanol production permit with DEQ, despite concerns from Riverkeeper and others that the company wanted to restart crude oil operations.

Put together, all of Global’s requests “certainly paints the picture that Global has been making concrete steps to handling and shipping crude oil,” Serres said. “If they are serious about shifting away from crude oil trains, that would probably be a welcome thing. But right now we can’t take Global at its word.”

Riverkeeper’s “fundamental concern” is crude oil trains that present “very serious repercussions from a derailment, a spill or a fire,” Serres said. He pointed to a 2016 derailment in Mosier, Ore., that spilled 42,000 gallons of oil, sparked a large fire and leaked small amounts of oil into the Columbia River.