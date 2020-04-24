Class of 2020: 'Life is starting earlier than I expected'

But she takes pride in knowing that if there had been a graduation ceremony, she would have walked across the stage.

Kelso senior Allie Gaston said she thinks she’ll miss high school more than she would have otherwise, because she won’t get to participate in ceremonies like scholarship night and the grad walk through her old middle and elementary schools.

“I was looking forward to seeing all my past teachers,” Allie said. “It’s like our 12 years all lead up to this point and it’s not really like we get an official end. It just stopped. ... I feel like I’ve been almost robbed of a third of my year.”

Bryce Cline, a Winlock senior, said the COVID-disrupted nature of the final leg of his senior year has been “crazy.”

“Whoever would have thought that the class of 2020 would be graduating like this?”

Bryce missed out on baseball and track, and his plans to visit Hawaii with his best friend blew up.

“That was the plan, but now we can’t,” Bryce said. “We’d been planning it ever since freshman year.”

Now, he said he’s missing going to class with all his friends because he knows they’ll lose touch when they go off to college or jobs.