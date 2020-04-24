Class of 2020: 'Life is starting earlier than I expected'

Robbed, disappointed and uncertain.
However they describe it, students from the graduating class of 2020 feel cheated by COVID-19, which has scotched classes, commencements, proms, spring sports, school plays and passels of other rite-of-passage activities.
The 2020-21 academic year was supposed to be Kelso senior Kaylee Woods’ best year, she said, after struggling through four school changes.
“Senior year was the year I came back to Kelso and was happy again,” Kaylee said. “I started really strong. I loved going to all state for choir and doing the national anthem for the school and finding myself again.”
Kaylee said she brought her grades up, and this year was her chance to be recognized. Without walking at commencement, she said she won’t have closure.
“It’s really hard, knowing that this year is how I wanted it be and was so important — and it’s being taken away from me,” Kaylee said.
Isabella Cueto, Clatskanie senior, also said she was supposed to be recognized for turning her grades around.
“My freshman and sophomore years, I didn’t try. My GPA was 2.2,” Isabella said. “I didn’t think it mattered until I switched it around junior year. And this year I started to think I’ll actually be wearing a cap and gown.”
But she takes pride in knowing that if there had been a graduation ceremony, she would have walked across the stage.
Kelso senior Allie Gaston said she thinks she’ll miss high school more than she would have otherwise, because she won’t get to participate in ceremonies like scholarship night and the grad walk through her old middle and elementary schools.
“I was looking forward to seeing all my past teachers,” Allie said. “It’s like our 12 years all lead up to this point and it’s not really like we get an official end. It just stopped. ... I feel like I’ve been almost robbed of a third of my year.”
Bryce Cline, a Winlock senior, said the COVID-disrupted nature of the final leg of his senior year has been “crazy.”
“Whoever would have thought that the class of 2020 would be graduating like this?”
Bryce missed out on baseball and track, and his plans to visit Hawaii with his best friend blew up.
“That was the plan, but now we can’t,” Bryce said. “We’d been planning it ever since freshman year.”
Now, he said he’s missing going to class with all his friends because he knows they’ll lose touch when they go off to college or jobs.
“In high school you only have one time and you want to live the four years up as much as you can,” Bryce said. “Now the last part is closed. Senior year is kind of the last time you can be a kid.”
A big part of that is prom, says Clatskanie senior Gabe Katon. He said prom is a universal event for high schoolers, and whether they choose to go or not, it’s the option that matters.
“A school dance is a chance for everyone to dress up and enjoy ourselves for no other reason that we can,” Gabe said. “That key concept is we can do this because we want to do this. That option being taken away is weird.”
He also feels robbed of the graduation ceremony.
“It was always a constant. It was ‘Oh. Hey. Get prepared. You’ll graduate and go to college or graduate and do this.’ It was always the stepping stone ... It’s been very just strange to have it be like it’s a stepping stone that you have to skip.”
Castle Rock senior Debera Beer said she won’t get the same sense of satisfaction and accomplishment without a graduation ceremony.
“It’s like you don’t get to celebrate that thing that been the main focus on your life up until now,” Debera said.
Kaylee Woods, the Kelso senior, said she’s not sure if she’ll try to do something alternative with friends for prom, because she hasn’t wrapped her mind around it yet. But Allie Gaston said she and her friends will wait until restrictions are lifted, then get dressed up and go out to eat like they had planned.
“It might be August or it might not happen, but sometime this summer we were hoping to have our own little prom with friends,” Allie said.
While Allie doesn’t play a spring sport, she said she treasures that she was able to finish her last volleyball season normally.
“I feel bad for all the seniors that their favorite sport is the spring season and they didn’t get that,” Allie said. “I’m very, very grateful that I got that season.”
Debera had to turn in her Castle Rock track uniform before she got to wear it this year, and the three-sport athlete said she hasn’t been able to stay busy without sports.
Bryce also said he’ll miss everything from the games to senior night in his spring sports, because it’s “every senior’s dream to play their last year of spring sports and just go out on top if you can.”
Clatskanie’s Isabella Cueto is a track athlete and said she had hoped to make it to state this year, but “you have to work with what you have.”
Harder to handle is the loss of her leading part in the school’s final play, she said.
The drama group was putting on “The Wizard of Oz.” The school paid $3,200 for the rights, and Isabella was going to be the Wizard.
“I was really excited,” she said. “This was the biggest part I ever got in a play ... I guess I’m sending off my drama career in high school pretty well. I just wanted this to be the finale.”
The Clatskanie band and choir were also supposed to travel to Canada after graduation to participate in a heritage festival, but that has been postponed. The group had worked for months to raise the $20,000 to travel, Gabe said.
“It’s been a big deal,” Gabe said. “We had to fundraise, get our passports, get registered and now it’s just not happening (this year).”
Debera said her two older siblings had always talked about their fond memories of senior skip day and senior class trip, but now she’ll miss those experiences.
“I don’t want to say its disappointing, because I want to stay positive, but it’s definitely a loss of something that’s really important,” she said.
Kaylee Woods said cancellation of the Kelso choir’s final competition is also hard to bear.
“I won’t get to really get to cherish everyone around me, especially my choir program,” Kaylee said. “You don’t get to say those goodbyes.”
Post-graduation plans have also been altered. Kaylee said she was going to apply to Lower Columbia College, but she lost contact with her high school adviser and now isn’t sure what to do.
“It’s like life is starting earlier than I expected,” Kaylee said. “I’m trying to get a job and trying to brainstorm ideas. What’s my next step?”
She might start online classes, she said, or just wait until next year.
Isabella Cueto also changed her plans, deciding against going straight into the Navy and instead will go to LCC and study criminal justice. She’d like to be a police officer, she said, which only requires a high school diploma, but now she’s considering a four-year degree as well.
Attending LCC is also Debera Beer’s plan, but she was applying for jobs to pay for tuition when the pandemic closed everything down.
“I’m looking forward to this being over,” Debera said. “And being able to see my friends ... and give them hugs and not be sacred of getting anyone sick.”
As for Gabe Katon, the Clatskanie student, he’ll still attend Oregon State University, and Bryce Cline will head to Lewis and Clark State to study nursing. Allie Gaston is off to Grand Canyon University for elementary education, and she said it was nice that plan remains stable.
“We’re all just hoping for the best, but the uncertainty of (losing high school traditions) is hard,” she said.
All of the seniors said they will make do, and Gabe said everyone has been supportive and helpful.
“There’s nothing like small town solidarity to get you through (it). It’s going to be tough, but we’re doing pretty good, given the circumstances.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.