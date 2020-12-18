Class of 2020 grad rates show most local districts improving

Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said it was a “cause for celebration not only for the graduating class, but also for the entire K-12 staff who are dedicated to the lifelong success of our students.”

“I am proud of the great work our Kelso team has put forth to make the goal of 100% that much closer,” she said.

Kelso High School Principal Christine McDaniel added that while seniors were “devastated to lose the milestone celebrations that come with graduation” they still knew they were prepared for life after high school “because at KHS we believe 100% for all also means 100% of our students are ready for whatever life throws their way.”

There was also growth in Castle Rock, with the four-year rate increasing about 2 percentage points to 85.1%. In 2013, the rate was about 80%.

Woodland also tallied 85.6% for 2020, rising from about 79% in 2019. Kalama rose from 85.7% in 2019 to 92.6% in 2020.

Only Toutle Lake saw a dip, falling to 87% in 2020 from a high of more than 93% in 2019.

While statewide every student group saw an increase in their four-year graduation, Native American students and English learners saw the largest gains, with their graduation rates rising by 8.1 and 6 percentage points, the press release said.