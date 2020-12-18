Class of 2020 grad rates show most local districts improving

Local school districts largely increased their four-year graduation rates for the class of 2020 and also all were above the state average, according to data released Thursday.
“During one of the most tumultuous, unpredictable times in modern American history, Washington’s Class of 2020 found the resolve to finish their studies and graduate,” an Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction press release said.
The statewide four-year graduation rate was two percentage points higher than last year’s, at nearly 83%. Five-, six- and seven-year graduation rates were also higher than last year, according to the press release.
“The Class of 2020 completed their senior year in a manner unlike all of the graduating classes before them,” said Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “I’m proud of the way our educators, school staff and families came together to support our seniors in reaching the finish line despite the challenges they faced.”
Locally, Longview’s four-year rate rose from 86.2% to 87.5%. That continues an upward trend for the district. In 2013, the earliest year OSPI has on its website, the district’s rate was 76.7%.
Kelso broke 90% for the four-year rate for the first time since at least 2013, clocking in at 90.4% for the class of 2020. In 2019, 88.4% of students graduated in four years.
Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said it was a “cause for celebration not only for the graduating class, but also for the entire K-12 staff who are dedicated to the lifelong success of our students.”
“I am proud of the great work our Kelso team has put forth to make the goal of 100% that much closer,” she said.
Kelso High School Principal Christine McDaniel added that while seniors were “devastated to lose the milestone celebrations that come with graduation” they still knew they were prepared for life after high school “because at KHS we believe 100% for all also means 100% of our students are ready for whatever life throws their way.”
There was also growth in Castle Rock, with the four-year rate increasing about 2 percentage points to 85.1%. In 2013, the rate was about 80%.
Woodland also tallied 85.6% for 2020, rising from about 79% in 2019. Kalama rose from 85.7% in 2019 to 92.6% in 2020.
Only Toutle Lake saw a dip, falling to 87% in 2020 from a high of more than 93% in 2019.
While statewide every student group saw an increase in their four-year graduation, Native American students and English learners saw the largest gains, with their graduation rates rising by 8.1 and 6 percentage points, the press release said.
“I’m pleased to see that gaps are closing, and I believe it’s important to celebrate that progress,” Reykdal said. “However, the work can’t slow down. We will continue our focus on closing gaps and ensuring all of our students have the supports they need for graduation and beyond.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington State Board of Education made emergency credit waivers available for students who were “demonstrably on track towards graduation” when school buildings were closed due to COVID-19.
There was also some added flexibility in the “graduation pathway” requirement, where students demonstrate their readiness for a meaningful next step after high school HOW.
The Class of 2020 was also the first to have that requirement, but students had the option to use an expedited assessment appeal to waive assessment graduation requirements in English or mathematics by demonstrating that they can meet high school standards.
According to the press release, OSPI and SBE are analyzing how many students used credit waivers and expedited assessment appeals, and plan to make the information available in January.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.