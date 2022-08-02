 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue levy likely to pass, show early election results

First responders at a car accident

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue crews help a car accident victim in November in the 2100 block of Pioneer Street in Ridgefield. The department says more paramedics are needed to help such patients because ambulances are taking too long to arrive at accident scenes. 

 Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, Contributed

A property tax levy to cover emergency medical services for some areas in Cowlitz and Clark counties — including the cities of Woodland, La Center and Ridgefield — is likely passing, according to early election results. 

The levy aims to better prepare Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue for what emergency crews say are rising calls and delayed ambulance services.

"We are very excited as a district," Chief John Nohr said about the early results. "We are looking forward to offering a higher level of emergency medical services."

Cowlitz County Election 2022

Election results after 8 p.m. Tuesday show about 61% of voters in the 125-square-mile district voted for the levy and about 39% voted against the measure. Nohr said a supermajority, or more than 60%, is needed for the levy to pass.

If passed, the regular property tax levy would be 50 cents or less per $1,000 of assessed property value, meaning the owner of a $374,400 home would pay about $187 a year at the most. Collection would start in 2023 for six consecutive years.

The department says approving the levy will pay for more employees, which is needed because of an increase in emergency calls, slowed response times by a private ambulance company and the forced closure of the fairgrounds fire station due to a lack of staff.

The levy revenue would pay for around 23 more hired staff members, and increase the department’s minimum personnel at each of its six stations, including the fairgrounds. The minimum staff would increase from two people to three people on each rig so a paramedic can be included on every emergency call. A paramedic, which has more medical training than an EMT, is included on about half the department’s emergency calls today, reports the department.

