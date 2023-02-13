Armin Tolentino, the poet laureate of Clark County, is headlining the Valentine's Day poetry readings being held in Longview by WordFest.

The next edition of the monthly reading and writing event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m.Tuesday at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Longview. The event is free.

Tolentino was named the poet laureate by the Clark County Arts Commission in 2021 after publishing his collection "We Meant to Bring it Home Alive." He will be reading poems that "explore family relationships and love, lost and found," according to the WordFest announcement.

Two other local poets will also participate in the event. Portland-based poet Caroline Holm will read from her debut collection "Woodland," which was published last February, and local poet Robert Griffin will read as well.

An open mic will come after the poets present. Contact WordFest organizer Alan Rose for additional information at www.alan-rose.com.