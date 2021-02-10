Clark County nonprofit returns missing dog to Longview couple after 15 months

The couple said Shirley is a mellow and laid-back dog at home but was always skittish around strangers. She doesn’t like to play fetch but enjoys watching Hegstad mow the lawn and do other yardwork, he said.

Hegstad said for about two months before she ran away in October 2019, he was training Shirley to be off leash. He took her to Ridgefield, where he was painting a family member’s house and allowed her to roam the property.

While he doesn’t know for sure, Hegstad said he thinks the day before she went missing Shirley wandered into coyote territory. It’s possible the coyotes then caught her scent and left a trail for her to follow the next day, he said.

After she went missing, Hegstad and Wheeler searched the area for Shirley, put up fliers, posted about her in lost pet Facebook groups and filed a report with the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.

The couple didn’t see or hear anything about their lost dog until Jakubs with I Paw’d It Forward called them on Jan. 30.

“I was definitely shocked,” Wheeler said. “I was hopeful but since it had been so long a part of me was afraid to get my hopes up. When I saw the pictures, I could have bet my next paycheck it was her, but I thought my brain could have just showed me what I wanted to see.”