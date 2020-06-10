Clark County Fire & Rescue to hold virtual “town halls” on annexing Woodland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clark County Fire & Rescue will hold a series of virtual “town hall” meetings over June and July to discuss formally annexing Woodland into the district.

The Zoom meetings with Chief John Nohr will be on June 23, July 7 and July 21, according to the Clark County Fire & Rescue website, and links can be found on its website before the meetings start.

The ballot measure in the Aug. 4 primary would bring Woodland into Clark County Fire & Rescue's jurisdiction, instead of having the city contract services with the department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.