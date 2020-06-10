You are the owner of this article.
Clark County Fire & Rescue to hold virtual “town halls” on annexing Woodland
Clark County Fire & Rescue will hold a series of virtual “town hall” meetings over June and July to discuss formally annexing Woodland into the district.

The Zoom meetings with Chief John Nohr will be on June 23, July 7 and July 21, according to the Clark County Fire & Rescue website, and links can be found on its website before the meetings start.

The ballot measure in the Aug. 4 primary would bring Woodland into Clark County Fire & Rescue's jurisdiction, instead of having the city contract services with the department.

