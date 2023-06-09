The Clark County Fair Association has announced scholarship winners for 2023.
Each year the Fair Association awards scholarship dollars to college-bound students that meet specific criteria and have been involved in the Clark County Fair. The Clark County Fair Association, Inc. has awarded more than $630,000 to students for support over the years, according to a press release from the organization.
The scholarship money given is earmarked to help the recipients pay for college tuition, fees and other college related expenses.
To be eligible for a Clark County Fair Association, Inc. Scholarship the applicant must have been actively involved in 4-H, FFA, or Open Class during previous Clark County Fairs.
- Madelyn Hartrim-Lowe: homeschooled – attending Wheaton College
- Lydia Wainwright: Ridgefield High School – attending George Fox University
- Meredith Meats: Columbia River High School – Lower Columbia College
- Grace Shoemaker: Woodland High School – attending Pacific University
- Annalise Peterson: Cedar Tree Classical Christian School – attending Point Loma Nazarene University
- Catherine Hartrim-Lowe: Homeschooled
- Gavin Besteman: Vancouver School of Arts and Academics – University of Washington
- Ellie Ossenkop: La Center High School – Clark College
- Emily Nelson: La Center High School – University of Washington
- Kylie Ballard: La Center High School – Clark College
- Sara Baldwin: La Center High School – Washington State University
- Alexa Ebaugh: Vancouver School of Arts and Academics – Washington State University
- Madeline Klemz: homeschooled – Clark College
- Payton Cain: Ridgefield High School
- Alyse Webberley: La Center High School – Clark College
- Kayla Will: Vancouver School of Arts and Academics
- Zoe Roper: Hudson’s Bay High School
- Misha Fennerl: Union High School – Clark College
