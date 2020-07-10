Claims for unemployment benefits drop in some programs, grow in others

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County’s weekly unemployment claims report showed a slight decrease in new and continued joblessness last week, but there's a catch to the numbers.

Initial claims in the county, or those filed by newly unemployed workers, dropped to 365 for the week of June 28 through July 4, according to the state Employment Security Department. That’s a 12% decrease compared to the week prior.

The decrease indicates a week-to-week slowing of job loss. However, initial claims remain more than three times higher than this same time last year.

Regular continued claims in the county also dropped last week. About 3,590 continued claims were filed, or about 2% fewer than the week prior.

Continued claims represent how many workers are filing for unemployment benefits for more than one week, a rough indicator of how many people remain jobless. A drop in continued claims suggests people are returning to work.

Almost every industry reported fewer continued claims, according to a report by Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey.

“Going back to the end of May, claims have declined by 34%, with most industries having large decreases,” Bailey wrote in his report.