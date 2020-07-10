Claims for unemployment benefits drop in some programs, grow in others

Cowlitz County’s weekly unemployment claims report showed a slight decrease in new and continued joblessness last week, but there's a catch to the numbers.
Initial claims in the county, or those filed by newly unemployed workers, dropped to 365 for the week of June 28 through July 4, according to the state Employment Security Department. That’s a 12% decrease compared to the week prior.
The decrease indicates a week-to-week slowing of job loss. However, initial claims remain more than three times higher than this same time last year.
Regular continued claims in the county also dropped last week. About 3,590 continued claims were filed, or about 2% fewer than the week prior.
Continued claims represent how many workers are filing for unemployment benefits for more than one week, a rough indicator of how many people remain jobless. A drop in continued claims suggests people are returning to work.
Almost every industry reported fewer continued claims, according to a report by Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey.
“Going back to the end of May, claims have declined by 34%, with most industries having large decreases,” Bailey wrote in his report.
However, some of the decline has been offset by an increase in applicants for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, a special program that extends benefits for an extra 13 weeks for people who have exhausted their regular benefits. The program was established by the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
Since the end of May, 453 people filed for extended benefits, according to Bailey’s report.
The weekly number of filings for extended benefits also grew last week, jumping about 15%, to a total of 98.
Weekly claims also rose for a second federal program that provides payments for self-employed workers and other employees that are traditionally ineligible for benefits. About 111 people filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or about 10% more than the week prior.
Statewide, initial claims dropped slightly while continued claims increased. The state also reported boosts in filings for both federal assistance programs.
“Although the number of initial claims has dropped significantly since the height of the crisis, and even dipped since last week’s figures, our current ‘steady state’ of initial claims is about 89% higher than the peak of the Great Recession,” Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in a prepared statement Thursday. “We are committed to helping eligible Washingtonians get unemployment benefits as quickly as possible and supporting both workers and employers as they navigate the changing workforce landscape.”
