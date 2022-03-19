Civil War food drive kicks off Monday

The most-likely friendliest competition between Longview's two high schools begins Monday as students try to collect the most donations for Lower Columbia CAP.

The R.A. Long and Mark Morris high schools Civil War food drive will run throughout next week.

Community members can take donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries to either high school, participating middle and elementary schools, as well as Fred Meyer, Grocery Outlet, SweetSpot Frozen Yogurt and Ride and Shine indoor cycling studio. Monetary donations also are welcome.

The high schools will hold a community drop off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, rather than going door-to-door as in the past.

The drive collected more than 5,700 pounds of food last year, after it was canceled in 2020.

