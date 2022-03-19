 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Civil War food drive kicks off Monday

  • 0
Civil War Food Drive 2019

Mark Morris student Rosemary Magaña, center, and R.A. Long student Kelsey Bern, right, unload donations during the Civil War Food Drive in March 2019. 

 Mallory Gruben

The most-likely friendliest competition between Longview's two high schools begins Monday as students try to collect the most donations for Lower Columbia CAP. 

The R.A. Long and Mark Morris high schools Civil War food drive will run throughout next week.  

Community members can take donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries to either high school, participating middle and elementary schools, as well as Fred Meyer, Grocery Outlet, SweetSpot Frozen Yogurt and Ride and Shine indoor cycling studio. Monetary donations also are welcome. 

The high schools will hold a community drop off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, rather than going door-to-door as in the past. 

The drive collected more than 5,700 pounds of food last year, after it was canceled in 2020. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News