Citywide striping of Kelso roads starts Sunday

Drivers encountering the lead buffer truck should wait until the last truck passes before entering the roadway. Drivers also should not cross wet paint lines, according to a press release from the City of Kelso Public Works Department, as it is illegal to drive across freshly applied markings. If drivers need to exit the roadway, they should do so slowly at a 90-degree angle. The time it takes for the paint to dry depends on the weather, but it generally dries within five minutes.