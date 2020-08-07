City working on 5th Avenue property, but legal process is slow

The legal owners of the house passed away several years ago, and their relatives living there did not establish a water account with the City, so the house was condemned Dec. 2017 as uninhabitable.

The property has received five complaints through Nuisance Abatement in that time, Meier said, and Kelso Police have made around eight arrests of people suspected of criminally trespassing there.

So in January 2019, due to the transient activity and there being no living person responsible to take care of the complaints, the City boarded the house up to keep people out.

The house has been re-boarded several times as trespassers have occasionally torn the boarding off to re-enter the house, Meier said.

By early 2019, the outside of the house “had become a virtual dumping ground for the neighborhood,” Meier said: “Trash and garbage covered the entire back yard at an average depth of three feet.”

A relative who was interested in maintaining the property entered an agreement with the City in March of that year to clean up the accumulated garbage, but ultimately failed to do so. That allowed the City a month later to hire a crew to clean up all the garbage, but more has accumulated since that clean-up, Meier said.