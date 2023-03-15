The City of Longview will be conducting water main flushing Friday in the area between 33rd Avenue and Nichols Boulevard from Ocean Beach Highway to Washington Way.

Flushing will occur from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Flushing can stir up sediment in water pipes, so the city press release says residents in the area should avoid using water during the flushing period. Afterwards, residents are recommended to briefly run water in a bathtub or outside hose before drinking water or washing clothes.