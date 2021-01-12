City, residents clean Alabama Street homeless camp to improve conditions

“It just needs to be cleaned up for health and safety,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said furniture and other large items had been dumped at the site that the residents couldn’t have brought there.

Kurt Sacha, Longview city manager, said Monday the city will likely post signs telling people not to leave household waste there, and may put up cameras to deter illegal drop-offs.

The city is cleaning up and restoring the site in phases and is not asking anyone to move out, but to move inside the entryway, Sacha said. The city never intended to keep the site open for this long, and it had begun spilling into the street, he said.

Cleanup work will continue for as long as it takes, Sacha said.

Hendrickson said the city told him they’d be out at the site again next Wednesday. Love Overwhelming will help work with residents to decrease anxiety about the cleanup and answer questions, he said.

Longview set up the temporary camping site on Alabama Street in December 2019. As an “unhosted” site, the camp has few rules or guidelines. The city pays for portable toilets, handwashing stations and garbage service at the site, which has no running water or electricity.