City, residents clean Alabama Street homeless camp to improve conditions

More than half of the entrance to the Alabama Street homeless encampment, once stacked with garbage, furniture and pallets, was clear on Tuesday, with a fresh coat of gravel covering the ground.
On Monday, Jan. 11, City of Longview crews, camp residents and social service volunteers began cleaning up garbage at the city’s designated site for residents living in tents, to improve conditions as discussions among local officials planning a new, improved “managed” site continue.
Much of the site Tuesday was still muddy from the winter rains and crowded with tents, shopping carts stacked with personal items, and garbage, but the front area remained clear.
Tents still lined the right side of the entry but will move during a future cleanup phase, said a man staying at the site who didn’t give his name.
The camp’s population has more than doubled from about 50 to 120 since opening about a year ago.
The city intends to clear out the camp’s “entryway” stretching from the street to the fence line where the site widens, said Chuck Hendrickson, Love Overwhelming executive director. The goal is to spread gravel along the ground of the entire site, he said.
In a video posted online Monday, Hendrickson said he’s grateful the city was out cleaning up the site. Many residents, later joined by social service staff and volunteers, also picked up the site with city crews, moving tents and items out of the way and gathering shopping carts, he said.
“It just needs to be cleaned up for health and safety,” Hendrickson said.
Hendrickson said furniture and other large items had been dumped at the site that the residents couldn’t have brought there.
Kurt Sacha, Longview city manager, said Monday the city will likely post signs telling people not to leave household waste there, and may put up cameras to deter illegal drop-offs.
The city is cleaning up and restoring the site in phases and is not asking anyone to move out, but to move inside the entryway, Sacha said. The city never intended to keep the site open for this long, and it had begun spilling into the street, he said.
Cleanup work will continue for as long as it takes, Sacha said.
Hendrickson said the city told him they’d be out at the site again next Wednesday. Love Overwhelming will help work with residents to decrease anxiety about the cleanup and answer questions, he said.
Longview set up the temporary camping site on Alabama Street in December 2019. As an “unhosted” site, the camp has few rules or guidelines. The city pays for portable toilets, handwashing stations and garbage service at the site, which has no running water or electricity.
The site was supposed to close after 90 days, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans. An ad hoc committee to find and recommend alternative locations for a hosted site disbanded in June after spending several months in deadlock and facing community pushback against potential locations.
Longview and Cowlitz County are working on a plan for a new managed site, but progress is slow. The Longview City Council met with the county commissioners and staff in December and agreed to move forward with developing the plan for a managed site.
Under a draft plan presented to the council in November, the site would have a set capacity for tent spaces and a staff space for the host agency. The site would include toilets, showers, garbage bins and handwashing facilities. The site would have a good neighbor agreement with safety and security measures, an intake process and code of conduct.
No location for the new site has been determined.
Sacha said conversations between the city and county have continued since the joint meeting, and staff are working on the site plan and interlocal agreement outlining each agency’s responsibilities.
Gena James, county human services manager, said she is working with smaller groups from the city to fill in gaps in the plan.
Hendrickson, with Love Overwhelming, said in a Facebook post with the video of the camp cleanup that he believes the encampment needs to be hosted with rules, regulations, peer supports, access to recovery services and programs and consequences.
Matt Green, who’s lived at the camp for about a year, said it’s difficult for people to help themselves when they don’t have a secure place to lay down at night.