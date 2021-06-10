 Skip to main content
City officials green light speed limit study to prevent pedestrian, cyclist accidents in Longview
City officials green light speed limit study to prevent pedestrian, cyclist accidents in Longview

Pedestrian crossing Ocean Beach Highway

Pedestrians cross Ocean Beach Highway as vehicles turn left from Kessler Boulevard in Longview in April. 

 Courtney Talak

Longview officials are aiming to make city streets safer by considering lowered speed limits where pedestrians and cyclists have been hit.

Longview City Council members unanimously voted Thursday to review city speed limits and accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists struck by drivers.

The study is expected to be completed by Aug. 26. Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash said the review can be completed with staff, as opposed to hiring a consultant. 

Councilmembers Ruth Kendall and Mike Wallin proposed the review.

Transportation policy

Kendall regularly works with a city transportation committee under the city's 2019 complete streets ordinance.

Complete streets is a national and state-wide transportation policy aimed to plan city roadways not just for motorists, but cyclists and pedestrians of all ages and mobilities.

High accident rate

Pedestrian accidents are high in the city. The state’s traffic commission ranks Longview as the fifth most dangerous city for pedestrians.

According to Longview police, 83 pedestrians were hit by vehicles from 2014-20, resulting in 78 injuries and seven fatalities. Over the same time period, 34 cyclists were hit by vehicles, resulting in 33 injuries and no fatalities.

2020 Pedestrian and cyclist accidents

Police project

The Longview Police Department also is working to increase pedestrian and cyclist safety. The department was awarded a more than $130,000 state grant in May to revitalize its defunct bicycle patrol to teach bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Up to 25 police officers will regularly patrol the city on bikes to enforce cyclist and pedestrian transportation rules, as well as promote safety tips at public places like schools and festivals.

Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew said the goal isn’t to give more citations, but to educate the public.

