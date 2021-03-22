City of Woodland fined $1,200 for COVID-19 face mask violations

The state Department of Labor and Industries late last week fined the city of Woodland $1,200 for potentially exposing staff to COVID-19 when councilmembers didn’t wear face masks during meetings.
According to the citation, which the city received on Friday, Woodland did not comply with the governor’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation prohibiting businesses from operating unless all customers inside the building are wearing facial coverings.
“Despite councilmembers choosing not to wear facial coverings at all times, the city continued to facilitate these meetings and expose their employees to the potential spread of COVID-19,” the citation states.
“COVID-19 remains a significant health risk that has continued to worsen in Washington state and continued operations in contravention of the orders of the governor unnecessarily endangers employees and creates a substantial probability that death or serious harm could result.”
The violation was corrected during the L&I inspection, according to the citation.
Woodland Mayor Will Finn could not be reached for comment Monday.
As of Monday, 520 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Woodland zip code, according to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services. The Woodland zip code has a cumulative rate of about 4,323 cases per 100,000 people, the second-highest in the county behind Longview.
Last year, the state received several complaints from citizens and staff about the people not wearing masks during council meetings.
The council has held mostly in-person meetings since June 1, after voting unanimously to do so on May 20 “regardless of Gov. (Jay) Inslee’s stay-at-home order.”
Inslee’s stay-at-home order, first issued in March, prohibited any public agencies subject to the Open Public Meetings Act from conducting a public meeting unless it is not in-person and instead provides options for the public to attend via telephone or other remote access and allows all attending to hear each other at the same time.
The citation did not list a penalty for the city holding in-person meetings.
In-person meetings are allowed in Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan, which the state moved into on Monday.
The city has 15 work days from March 19 to pay the fine or appeal the citation.