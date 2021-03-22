City of Woodland fined $1,200 for COVID-19 face mask violations

The state Department of Labor and Industries late last week fined the city of Woodland $1,200 for potentially exposing staff to COVID-19 when councilmembers didn’t wear face masks during meetings.

According to the citation, which the city received on Friday, Woodland did not comply with the governor’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation prohibiting businesses from operating unless all customers inside the building are wearing facial coverings.

“Despite councilmembers choosing not to wear facial coverings at all times, the city continued to facilitate these meetings and expose their employees to the potential spread of COVID-19,” the citation states.

“COVID-19 remains a significant health risk that has continued to worsen in Washington state and continued operations in contravention of the orders of the governor unnecessarily endangers employees and creates a substantial probability that death or serious harm could result.”

The violation was corrected during the L&I inspection, according to the citation.

Woodland Mayor Will Finn could not be reached for comment Monday.

