City of Rainier seeks council member, planning commissioner

Rainier residents are needed to fill seats on both the Rainier City Council and the planning commission.

The council vacancy was created by Councilman Sloan Nelson’s resignation at the council's Sept. 8 meeting. Nelson told the council he resigned after over a decade on the council because he just bought a house outside the city limits and was no longer eligible to serve.

His term was set to expire in January 2023, and the council is looking for someone who has lived in the city limits for at least one year to fill it. The deadline is Oct. 18, so the council can appoint the new member at its November meeting.

The volunteer position requires attending one regular meeting per month, which typically takes place on the first Monday at 6 p.m. Other meetings may also be scheduled as needed, which councilors will need to attend.

Similarly, the city is seeking applications for the Rainier Planning Commission, which is also a volunteer position that meets once per month, unless more meetings are needed.

The Planning Commission advises the mayor and city council on planning, zoning, land use and development matters. The deadline is also Oct. 18, so the commission can consider applicants at its November meeting and make a recommendation to the city council.

To apply for either position, pick up an application at City Hall Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. or call 503-556-7301.

