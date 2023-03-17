RAINIER — Those interested in becoming a Rainier city councilmember can start applying for the vacant seat as of Tuesday.

Applications for the volunteer position can be picked up 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 27 at Rainier City Hall, 106 W B St. Those who want to apply can also call 503-556-7301 or visit www.cityofrainier.com.

Applications can be dropped off in-person or via email to City Administrator Scott Jorgensen at sjorgensen@cityofrainier.com.

The position is open to Rainier residents who have lived within city limits for at least a year. The term expires January 2025, and councilmembers will be expected to attend the regular monthly meetings, which usually happen 6 p.m. the first Monday of each month. Additional meetings might be scheduled during the councilor's term.