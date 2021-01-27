City of Rainier looking for committee volunteers

The City of Rainier is looking for citizens to serve on several committees and commissions.
There are multiple openings on the budget committee, which allows citizens to help the city identify budget priorities for the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year.
Committee members are expected to attend the public meetings during the budget process. Applications can be picked up at Rainier City Hall and are due by March 20.
The planning commission is also looking for a volunteer to serve, attending one regular meeting per month to advise the mayor and city council on planning, zoning, land use and development matters.
Planning commission applications are also available at City Hall and are due by Feb. 15. The Planning Commission will consider applicants at its March meeting.
City Hall is open for application pickup 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 503-556-7301.