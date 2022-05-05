City of Rainier is hosting a bridge dedication event at the end of the month

RAINIER — A project to connect Riverfront Park to the trail with a revamped bridge soon will come to its conclusion, with the City of Rainier set to host a ribbon-cutting event for the bridge at the end of the month.

Officials will host the ceremony from 2 to 4 p.m. May 29 at the city’s main park, according to a city news release.

Attendees will hear from Columbia County commissioner Margaret Magruder, Oregon State Rep. Suzanne Weber and state Sen. Rachel Armitage.

People of all ages can take part in three fun runs as well as a bike and trike parade. They also will get ribbons for their efforts. One of the bike parade’s participants also will get the Rainier Spirit Award after the parade.

Bridge coloring contest entries with different categories for children 5 years old and younger, children 6 to 12 years old, teens and adults will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 23 at Rainier City Hall.

City officials will give prizes to the winners of the bridge coloring contest, acknowledging the most creative and most original drawings at the May 29 event.

Local business partners, Grocery Outlet, the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum and Country Financial will set up display tables adorned with candy and goods, the news release said.

The event will come after years of work at Riverfront Park and Riverfront Trail.

The city in July got an $84,700 grant from the Local Council of Government to repurpose the bridge in the third phase of a larger trail project. Construction to refurbish Riverfront Trail, which cost about $93,000, finished last May and opened the 700-foot long trail section.

With bad weather and ongoing cost inflation, work to finish the bridge faced delays after officials originally planned to have the project finished in March.

