City of Rainier fined $35K for improper sediment discharge

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has fined Rainier $35,000 for violating the conditions of its stormwater permit for the A Street construction project, but the city plans to appeal the penalty.
“DEQ issued this penalty because your construction activities resulted in the placement of sediment on the banks of Fox Creek, which increases water pollution from turbidity,” DEQ Office of Compliance and Enforcement Manager Kieran O’Donnell wrote in a notice to the city.
“The discharge of sediment can degrade water quality and harm aquatic life by covering up food sources and smothering invertebrate organisms living in Fox Creek,” the letter continued.
DEQ had announced last spring that it would fine the city but had not announced the amount.
City officials made an erosion and sediment control plan for the A Street project but did not follow it, according to O’Donnell’s letter. That plan outlines how crews would prevent sediment from leaving the construction site on A Street between Fox Creek and East Sixth St. in Rainier.
During an inspection in January, DEQ found “significant amounts of sediment” from the site had moved to the banks of Fox Creek. Several of the sediment-control measures required in the plan were missing, according to court documents.
O’Donnell also noted concern that the city “failed to consistently perform visual monitoring required by the permit.” And some monitoring activities were found to be incomplete or improperly documented, the letter says.
City Public Works Director Sue Lawrence told the City Council at the June 22 meeting that the city was working with its lawyer and that sediment had not entered the creek. Mayor Jerry Cole said after the June meeting that the city was working with contractor and the Oregon Department of Transportation to investigate.
DEQ fined the city $20,305 for the missing sediment-control measures and $14,886 for the monitoring infractions.
The city also must submit a revised sediment control plan to DEQ, according to the documents.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.