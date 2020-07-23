City of Rainier fined $35K for improper sediment discharge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has fined Rainier $35,000 for violating the conditions of its stormwater permit for the A Street construction project, but the city plans to appeal the penalty.

“DEQ issued this penalty because your construction activities resulted in the placement of sediment on the banks of Fox Creek, which increases water pollution from turbidity,” DEQ Office of Compliance and Enforcement Manager Kieran O’Donnell wrote in a notice to the city.

“The discharge of sediment can degrade water quality and harm aquatic life by covering up food sources and smothering invertebrate organisms living in Fox Creek,” the letter continued.

DEQ had announced last spring that it would fine the city but had not announced the amount.

City officials made an erosion and sediment control plan for the A Street project but did not follow it, according to O’Donnell’s letter. That plan outlines how crews would prevent sediment from leaving the construction site on A Street between Fox Creek and East Sixth St. in Rainier.