 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Longview to flush water mains Friday
0 comments

City of Longview to flush water mains Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Road Construction

Longview utility crews will flush water mains Friday between 30th Avenue and Coal Creek Road north of Ocean Beach Highway in Longview.

The work is scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. and end by 4:30 p.m. Residents should be aware flushing may stir sediment that can enter plumbing, according to a City of Longview press release.

Residents are asked not to use water while crews are flushing the mains.

After the flushing is complete, residents should run water through an outside hose or in a bathtub for a short period of time before they consume the water or wash clothes, according to the release.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Critically endangered panda cub receive a name during celebration at the San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Twin City Dental office damaged in Wednesday fire
Local Business

Twin City Dental office damaged in Wednesday fire

Located at 490 West Main Street in Kelso, the clinic caught fire just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Initial callers reported smoke and flames coming from the side and roof of the building, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release. It took crews about three and a half hours to completely extinguish the fire. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News