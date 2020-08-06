City of Longview to buy land on Indian Creek to address stormwater runoff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Longview has agreed to buy 80 acres of land near the Longview Country Club so it can better address stormwater runoff problems.

In a special meeting Thursday, the City Council unanimously agreed to buy 80 acres in the Indian Creek area for $280,000. The money will come from the stormwater fund.

According to the Cowlitz County Auditor's website, the land, made up of two separate parcels, is owned by Roger and Sonya Tover of Cathlamet.

Indian Creek is a perennial stream located within the city limits. The watershed includes undeveloped land, residential neighborhoods and a portion of the Longview Country Club, according to agenda documents.

There is an unpaved access road on private property that crosses the creek north of Indian Creek Drive with a 24-inch culvert that carries the creek under the road. During heavy rain, the road "serves as a de facto dam, with water backing up in the valley uphill of the roadway," according to agenda documents.

A 2016 logging permit from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources allowed the private owner to add a second culvert, but when the permit expired in 2019 the landowner was supposed to remove both, according to agenda documents.