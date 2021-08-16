City of Longview plans cleanup at Alabama Street homeless camp, hosted site plan inches forward

The City of Longview is planning a cleanup at the Alabama Street homeless camp to improve conditions before fall rains begin, as planning for the site’s replacement continues.
“We want to do it while the weather is still dry and in a condition where we could remove some stuff, get it cleaned up,” said City Manager Kurt Sacha on Monday. “I’m fearful what we have there is a public health hazard that needs to be remediated.”
The extent of the cleanup depends on how much assistance the county will give the city, Sacha said. The county helped pay disposal fees for garbage during previous cleanups.
In January, the city, residents and social service volunteers cleared the camp’s “entryway” from the street to the fence line and spread gravel throughout the site.
The city will post signs at the site to let people know when the work will begin, which should be before the end of August, Sacha said.
Sacha said he hopes the city will have something back in the next month or so from the county on the plan for a hosted site to replace the Alabama Street camp.
In December 2019, Longview set up the temporary camping site, which has few rules or guidelines.
The COVID-19 pandemic halted plans to close the site in March 2020. An ad hoc committee to find and recommend alternative locations for a hosted site disbanded in June 2020 after spending several months in deadlock and facing community pushback against proposed locations.
The Longview City Council and Cowlitz County commissioners agreed in December to develop a plan for a hosted, managed site as an alternative to the Alabama Street encampment. The county would pay for the site, which would be managed by an agency 24/7.
The City Council in May asked the city manager to enter an interlocal agreement with the county. Under advice from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the commissioners in June decided to change the agreement type to a memorandum of understanding.
In a late-July workshop, the Cowlitz County commissioners reviewed the memorandum, which is mostly similar to the council’s proposed agreement. The new document adds a requirement for the city to identify one or more suitable locations for the hosted site and for both agencies to enact and enforce camping regulations in a “consistent and complimentary manner.”
The commissioners on July 27 held off on approving the memorandum, but gave the initial OK to a camping ordinance similar to those in Longview and Kelso to provide consistency for law enforcement.
Minor changes to homeless encampment plan sought by Cowlitz County commissioners as proposal advances
During the workshop, Commissioner Arne Mortensen voiced concerns that the memorandum was a “carte blanche” and did not adequately detail the project.
Commissioner Joe Gardner said he understood Mortensen’s concern, but many of the details would be worked out as the county requested proposals from agencies to run the site.
“My impression was this was approached as a partnership,” he said. “I was not given the impression it would be Longview’s way or no way.”
Under the draft agreement, Cowlitz County will seek an outside organization to operate the site and provide services. The city and county would choose the organization together, and the county would contract with the group and monitor operations.
County Health and Human Services Deputy Director Gena James said she could draft the request for the proposal to include more information on how the hosted site would operate using a project model she created with the City of Longview’s homeless committee late last year.
“I think we need to find out what it is what we’re talking about, the RFP (request for proposal) would go a long way towards that,” Mortensen said.
The Cowlitz County commissioners directed James to draft the call for proposals, which would come back to the board for approval.