City of Longview plans cleanup at Alabama Street homeless camp, hosted site plan inches forward

The City of Longview is planning a cleanup at the Alabama Street homeless camp to improve conditions before fall rains begin, as planning for the site’s replacement continues.

“We want to do it while the weather is still dry and in a condition where we could remove some stuff, get it cleaned up,” said City Manager Kurt Sacha on Monday. “I’m fearful what we have there is a public health hazard that needs to be remediated.”

The extent of the cleanup depends on how much assistance the county will give the city, Sacha said. The county helped pay disposal fees for garbage during previous cleanups.

In January, the city, residents and social service volunteers cleared the camp’s “entryway” from the street to the fence line and spread gravel throughout the site.

The city will post signs at the site to let people know when the work will begin, which should be before the end of August, Sacha said.

Sacha said he hopes the city will have something back in the next month or so from the county on the plan for a hosted site to replace the Alabama Street camp.

In December 2019, Longview set up the temporary camping site, which has few rules or guidelines.