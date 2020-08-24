 Skip to main content
City of Longview flushing water mains north of Ocean Beach Hwy
City of Longview flushing water mains north of Ocean Beach Hwy

Utility crews for the City of Longview on Friday, Aug. 28 will flush water mains north of Ocean Beach Highway between 30th Avenue and the Cowlitz River.

Advisory signs will be posted for the work, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. and end by 4:30 p.m. Residents should be aware that flushing may stir up sediment that can enter plumbing, according to the city.

Residents are asked not to use water while crews are flushing the mains. After the flushing is complete, residents should run water through an outside hose or in a bathtub for a short period of time before they consume the water or wash clothes, according to a city press release.

